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Moscow-St. Petersburg HSR: First trainsets outfitted with advanced door and window systems

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The Key Systems and Components Group (GC KSK) has delivered door and window systems for the first two trainsets of Russia's high-speed rail (HSR) line connecting Moscow and St. Petersburg. The shipment, comprising 32 external door complexes, 50 internal door complexes, and 234 windows, was delivered to the Ural Locomotives plant, where installation on the carriages has commenced.

High-speed train
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
High-speed train

Technical Specifications and Aerodynamics

The engineering objective focused on adapting system geometry to the aerodynamic curve of the carriage body. This marks the first instance in domestic rail manufacturing of automatic doors with complex curvature designed to match the specific shape of the hull.

The equipment is engineered for operation at speeds up to 400 km/h. To maintain cabin microclimate and safety under these loads, the following technical solutions were implemented:

  • Windows: Triple-layered glass units (triplex) to prevent condensation and increase structural strength.
  • External Doors: Plug-sliding type constructed from composites and lightweight metal structures.
  • Drive System: An integrated system featuring a control unit from KSK Elcom, which manages automatic lock engagement during transit and emergency exit functions.

The design includes protection for mechanisms against moisture, snow, and abrasive dust. As there is no separate door in the driver's cab, personnel access is provided through the head carriage doors via a specialized key.

Kirill Kazakov, energy and industrial technology expert: "Cabin airtightness and system operation at speeds up to 400 km/h require a specific approach to strength calculations and material selection. The use of triplex and composites in door leaves reduces the overall weight of the train without compromising structural rigidity."

Production Infrastructure and Project Status

The systems were developed by the KSK Engineering Center. To execute the order, PF KMT upgraded 17% of its machine tool fleet, commissioning 30 new units of equipment with support from the Industrial Development Fund. Additionally, a variable pressure barometric chamber capable of loads up to 2,500 Pa was created in collaboration with the Mendeleev Institute for Applied Chemistry (VNIIM) to test the components.

The project has completed the design documentation and prototype manufacturing stages. The initial units passed preliminary testing and acceptance, receiving the "O" (experimental) designation. The next batch of components for the third trainset is scheduled for shipment in December 2026.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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