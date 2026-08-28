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Financial Panic: Russians flock to physical gold, abandoning banks

Business

Russian consumers shifted toward physical gold as a defensive asset in 2026, driving a surge in demand within the jewelry retail sector. Retailers report a threefold increase in orders for gold bars, as buyers move away from banking institutions in favor of retail outlets.

Gold bullion
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Gold bullion

The trend is most visible in the first seven months of 2026. The jewelry chain Sunlight recorded a three-fold rise in gold bar orders during this period. Additionally, "UVI Gold" noted an increase in transaction volume, with the average check growing 2.4 times, indicating a shift from small gram-sized bars to larger acquisitions.

Ilya Kravtsov, financial consultant: "We are observing a transformation in consumer behavior: people seek to preserve capital in tangible assets as the popularity of cash in the country grows and trust in complex financial instruments declines."

Drivers of Price Growth

Demand is primarily driven by global market dynamics, with gold prices approaching $4,700 per troy ounce. This rally is supported by global instability, leading investors toward traditional safe-haven assets.

Factor Economic Effect
Exchange price ($4,700/oz) Higher retail prices for jewelry and bars
Global currency volatility Increased demand for defensive assets
Inflation expectations Shift from deposits to physical gold

Macroeconomist Artem Loginov told Pravda.Ru that these prices are fueled not only by central bank demand but also by private investors' concerns regarding the stability of the global financial system.

Investment Risks and Limitations

Analysts warn that gold provides no dividends or interest, meaning profitability depends entirely on the price difference between purchase and sale. Hebi Chen of Vantage Markets noted that sharp price fluctuations remain common and that rapid growth is often followed by deep corrections.

Further limitations include liquidity differences between jewelry stores and specialized bank accounts, as well as the "spread"—the gap between buying and selling prices. Financial analyst Nikita Volkov warned that buying at a historical peak risks failing to recover the investment over several years.

Operational risks also include the potential for value loss if a gold bar is physically damaged or if its certificate is opened, which can complicate the resale process to banks or jewelers.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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