Climate change raises Russian grain production costs by up to 20%

Climate change is driving up the cost of grain production in Russia, increasing it by 15-20%, according to a report by Strategy Partners. The study indicates that soil degradation leads to an annual loss of up to 3 million tons of grain and 1.5 million tons of feed.

Photo: Own work by M Tullottes, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Soil

Author’s position: Climate change is significantly increasing production costs for Russian grain farmers, while economic realities and market demands limit their ability to invest in necessary adaptation and sustainability measures.

Degrading Soils and Shifting Climates Impact Harvests

Russia has experienced an average temperature increase of 1.1-1.3°C. This warming trend is having a dual effect on agriculture. Traditional breadbasket regions like the Chernozem area and the south are facing droughts that cut yields by up to 30%. Conversely, northern regions are seeing conditions become more favorable for farming.

The Strategy Partners research highlights a critical problem: soil degradation. This process alone causes the loss of millions of tons of potential harvest and animal feed each year. Furthermore, the pace at which agricultural land is deteriorating outstrips the speed of its recovery, a trend that has accelerated over the past five years.

Proposed Solutions Hampered by Economic Realities

To stabilize the agricultural sector and mitigate these climate impacts, experts suggest implementing advanced solutions. These include installing drainage systems, adopting regenerative farming techniques, and leveraging digital technologies. However, the financial health of many Russian agricultural producers presents a significant barrier to these investments.

Farmers Struggle with Near-Zero Profitability

Babken Ispirian, deputy chairman of the "Narodny Fermer" (People's Farmer) association, points to the razor-thin profit margins faced by farmers. With profitability hovering near zero, the cost of adapting to climate change becomes prohibitive. Ispirian argues against expanding regulatory burdens, noting that current major export markets for Russian agricultural goods do not demand adherence to carbon footprint standards.

Timur Tursunov, a partner in the sustainable development practice at DRT, elaborates on the financial constraints. High credit rates and persistent logistical challenges are causing farmers to abandon long-term environmental programs. Instead, investments are being channeled into tools offering rapid returns, such as satellite monitoring, drip irrigation, and precision seeding systems.

Tursunov predicts that verifying carbon footprints will become a market necessity in about five years. This shift will likely be driven by buyers from China, India, and the Middle East, who are expected to begin demanding "green" status for food products and offering premiums for them.

Short-Term Survival Over Long-Term Investment

Financial analyst Nikita Volkov emphasizes the inherent risk of investing in long-term projects when profit margins are minimal. For companies operating on the edge of profitability, maintaining current cash flow takes precedence over adopting technologies with uncertain short-term financial benefits. This focus on immediate operational stability forces farmers to defer investments in climate adaptation and sustainability, despite the growing risks posed by a changing climate.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.