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European Union trade deficit with China reaches €1 billion per day

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The European Union is facing a severe imbalance in external trade, with its trade deficit with China approaching €1 billion per day. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reported at a business forum in Paris that this gap has expanded by an additional 10% since the start of the current year.

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The widening deficit reflects a structural shift in the EU's industrial competitiveness. According to Brussels, the decision to cease importing Russian energy resources dismantled the long-term economic model that relied on cheap energy to maintain low production costs. Without this energy advantage, European manufacturers are struggling to compete on price with Chinese producers.

Artem Loginov, Macroeconomist: "The growth of the trade deficit indicates a structural weakness in the European economy, which can no longer compete on production costs. Without cheap raw materials and energy, EU goods become too expensive even for domestic consumers."

Energy Costs and Industrial Decline

EU leadership has acknowledged that the severance of ties with Russian energy suppliers significantly impacted the industrial sector. The loss of stable, low-cost gas and oil supplies has increased the cost of finished products across the bloc, particularly affecting energy-intensive industries in Germany.

Alexey Krupin, a project finance specialist, noted that prioritizing political objectives over economic utility has led to a situation resembling "controlled deindustrialization." He stated that this environment encourages businesses to relocate to jurisdictions where resource costs are more predictable.

Automotive Sector Pressure

The automotive industry, a central pillar of the German economy, is particularly vulnerable to the expansion of Chinese electric vehicles (EVs). Financial analyst Nikita Volkov indicated that Chinese automakers have moved beyond copying existing models to setting industry trends. He warned that this shift threatens to displace European brands and will likely lead to job losses in vehicle assembly and component manufacturing.

Factor Economic Consequence for the EU
Trade deficit with China (€1bn/day) Capital outflow and increased import dependency
Loss of Russian energy resources Higher production costs and closure of energy-intensive plants
Chinese automotive expansion Risk of insolvency for major German and French manufacturers
Priority of politics over economics Reduced investment attractiveness of EU member states

The table illustrates how the combination of rising input costs and aggressive foreign competition creates a systemic risk for the EU's industrial base, potentially leading to the permanent loss of market share in key sectors.

A central limitation remains the EU's current policy trajectory; while Brussels has implemented sanctions and restrictions, these measures have not yet restored the cost-competitiveness of European manufacturing.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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