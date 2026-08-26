Russian E-Commerce Giants Face Massive Financial Damage from Hub Attacks

Drone attacks on major Russian logistics hubs have caused substantial financial losses for the e-commerce sector, specifically affecting marketplaces Wildberries and Ozon. Data Insight analysts estimate the total damage in the hundreds of billions of rubles, encompassing both destroyed inventory and infrastructure recovery costs.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by К.Артём.1, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Ozon vehicle

The impact on Ozon is measured in nine-figure sums. According to Data Insight analyst Sergey Semko, the value of lost goods alone exceeds 100 billion rubles, with a calculated range between 88.5 billion and 107 billion rubles. Infrastructure damage is estimated to cost between 30 billion and 62.5 billion rubles to restore. The destruction of hubs in the Samara and Orenburg regions, as well as attacks in Krasnodar and Makhachkala in August, has forced the company to reorganize its southern logistics chains.

Artem Loginov, Macroeconomist: "Such losses are critical for operational activity, since marketplaces work with huge turnover but relatively low margins. The destruction of warehouses in the Samara and Orenburg regions directly hits the speed of delivery in the regions."

Wildberries faced higher losses. Attacks on its logistics centers, which manage distribution for Central Russia and the Volga region, resulted in damaged goods valued between 517 billion and 580 billion rubles. To replace the lost capacity, the company requires investments ranging from 186 billion to 344 billion rubles.

Financial Stability and Systemic Risks

Analysts highlight a lack of financial reserves among some operators. Alexander Ermolenko, a partner at the Orlova-Ermolenko law firm, noted that Ozon lacks a significant financial cushion, stating that the company's profit for the previous year—approximately 200 billion rubles—only partially covers the accumulated damage.

This financial vulnerability creates a secondary risk for the broader market. Financial analyst Nikita Volkov warned that delayed insurance payments could lead to a wave of bankruptcies among small entrepreneurs whose goods were destroyed.

Indicator/Event Economic Consequence Ozon goods loss (>100 bln rub) Working capital deficit for sellers; payment delays Wildberries damage (>500 bln rub) Need for large-scale infrastructure reinvestment Southern hub attacks Logistics overload; delivery times increase by 30-50% Lack of financial reserves Potential increase in seller commissions to cover losses

The table illustrates that physical destruction translates into systemic financial pressure, shifting costs toward sellers and consumers through higher tariffs and delivery delays.

Logistics and Sector Outlook

The geography of the incidents spans several economic zones, including the Moscow region (Bogorodsky district), Tatarstan, Stavropol, and most recently, the Tambov region. This widespread instability may prompt banks to revise reserves for loans issued to logistics companies due to rising payment risks.

Risk manager Ilya Gusev noted that marketplaces will now have to invest in wartime risk insurance and additional protection systems. These costs are expected to increase logistics pricing for final consumers and raise commission rates for third-party sellers.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.