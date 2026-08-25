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Road freight costs from China to Russia sore up to 25 percent

Business

Import shipping costs from China to Russia have increased across all transport modalities. The most significant surge is occurring in the road segment, where some carriers have raised rates by up to 25%. Transit times are also extending—deliveries to Moscow now average 45–50 days, compared to the previous 35–40 day window.

Airfreight works
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Airfreight works

The logistics disruption stems from a shortage of transport capacity, congestion at border crossings, and localized fuel supply interruptions. The situation is further aggravated by equipment imbalance, specifically a surplus of empty containers in Russia and a shortage in China.

Freight Rates and Transit Timelines

Shipping costs and delivery windows vary by transport method, with road freight experiencing the highest volatility.

Transport Mode Price Dynamics Average Delivery Time
Road Up 10–25% per month 20–30 days (excluding border delays)
Rail Up 3–5% or +$500 per container 30–35 days
Sea +$200–1,000 per container 40–60 days (port dependent)
Air Up 3–4 yuan per kg 1–2 days

Border Congestion and Operational Costs

Operational overheads are increasing due to border bottlenecks. A single day of truck downtime costs between 13,000 and 15,000 rubles. In Zabaykalsk, queues for trailer swapping can reach 20 days. At Kazakh border crossings, free time slots are booked a month in advance, forcing carriers to use paid slots to reduce waiting times to 5–7 days.

Sea freight to Novorossiysk now includes a war risk surcharge of $1,000 for 20-foot containers and $2,000 for 40-foot containers. Additionally, starting July 31, 2026, mandatory navigation seals will be required for transit through Kazakhstan, which is expected to increase both costs and processing times.

Forecast and Market Outlook

Logistics pressure is expected to intensify on October 1 following the planned indexation of Russian Railways (RZD) tariffs. Market volatility will likely increase in the coming months due to pre-New Year imports and the seasonal surge ahead of the Chinese New Year in February 2027.

Analysts suggest that freight rates may not stabilize until the second half of the first quarter of 2027. Consequently, businesses are shifting planning strategies away from selecting carriers based solely on the lowest price, as potential downtime costs now outweigh nominal tariff differences.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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