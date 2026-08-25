Aeroflot gives 1.4 billion bonus miles to passengers for flight delays

Aeroflot has distributed more than 1.4 billion bonus miles to passengers as compensation for flight delays, according to the airline's CEO Sergey Alexandrovsky. The company states that this mile-based compensation is an additional measure that exceeds mandatory legal requirements and is not utilized by other Russian carriers.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Adrian Pingstone Arpingstone, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ An airplane in the sky

Compensation Structure and Legal Obligations

The number of bonus miles awarded depends on the duration of the delay caused by the airline:

2 to 4 hours: 2,000 miles;

4 to 8 hours: 3,000 miles;

Over 8 hours: 4,000 miles.

These are non-qualifying miles. Passengers registered in the "Aeroflot Bonus" program who provided their card number during booking receive the miles automatically. Other passengers must submit a request via a feedback form within 30 days of the incident.

This system operates alongside the requirements of Article 120 of the Air Code of the Russian Federation. Under the law, carriers must pay 100 rubles for each hour of delay, capped at half the ticket price.

Anatoly Zhurin, civil aviation expert: "Using bonus miles as a tool to mitigate negativity during delays allows the carrier to maintain customer loyalty without increasing direct cash expenditures beyond the minimum established by law."

Loyalty Metrics and Service Quality

Aeroflot reported a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71% in 2025, which rose to 74% by the end of July 2026. The company compares these figures to a global aviation average of 30%, and specific market leaders Southwest and Delta, which show values of 60% and 52% respectively.

However, the company notes that direct NPS comparisons between airlines are difficult due to the lack of a unified passenger survey standard. In international benchmarks prior to 2020, Aeroflot was recorded with a score of 73%.

To monitor quality, the carrier employs "mystery shoppers" to evaluate the customer journey. Recent audits resulted in approval ratings of 99% for online services and 98% for on-board service.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.