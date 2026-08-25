Russia will introduce a new GOST (state standard) regulating the production of mechanically separated poultry meat starting January 1, 2027. This raw material is used extensively in the manufacturing of sausages, wieners, pates, dumplings, and various meat fillings.
The standard defines specific requirements for the product's appearance and composition. The finished meat must be a homogeneous paste with a viscous consistency. Permissible colors range from light pink to red—grey hues are strictly prohibited. The product must maintain the scent of fresh poultry meat.
The regulation limits the types of birds allowed for this technology and imposes quality requirements on the source material.
|Parameter
|Requirement
|Composition
|Minimum 30% soft tissue content
|Restriction
|Repeated freezing of raw materials is prohibited
Valeriy Kozlov, regional economics expert: "The introduction of such standards allows for the unification of semi-finished product quality in the domestic market and limits the use of low-grade raw materials in processing, which directly affects the safety of final food products."
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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