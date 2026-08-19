Nokia's China Shock: Operations Shutting Down, Thousands Jobless

Nokia is winding down virtually all of its mainland China operations, planning to close facilities and sharply reduce local headcount by the end of 2026. The Finnish telecommunications equipment maker said the exit is driven by sustained competitive pressure from domestic rivals and geopolitical conditions that have made further investment in the region economically unjustifiable.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by w:User:Dhn610, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Nokia N70 2

Scope and timeline of the withdrawal

The largest single impact falls on the Hangzhou research center, where roughly 1,600 engineers have been employed. Layoffs there are scheduled in three phases between September and December 2026. Key technological assets and laboratory equipment have already been transferred to Nokia's European divisions. In parallel, office structures and production sites in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Qingdao are being liquidated.

Affected employees will receive severance under an "N+3" formula that accounts for tenure plus three additional months of salary. A portion of the specialists have been offered transfers to the company's headquarters in Finland.

Revenue collapse and market share erosion

The scale of the retreat is documented in Nokia's own reporting. Revenue generated in China fell 58% over the 2018–2025 period, dropping from €22 billion to €9.13 billion. The Chinese market's contribution to Nokia's global revenue shrank from 7.9% to 4.6% over the same span. Regional headcount contracted from 13,700 to 7,200 between 2020 and 2025. In the 5G segment, Nokia's market share has dwindled to approximately 3%, ceding ground to Huawei and ZTE.

Metric Change China revenue Down 58% (2018–2025) Regional headcount 13,700 → 7,200 (2020–2025) 5G market share ~3%

Joint venture buyout cleared the way

A decisive step toward full asset control was the buyout of state-owned China Huaxin's stake in the Nokia Shanghai Bell joint venture. The transaction, valued at 4.1 billion yuan, closed at the end of 2025 and gave Nokia undisputed authority to wind down or remove the JV's assets.

Restructuring savings and strategic pivot

The China exit is embedded in a broader cost-reduction program that targets a global headcount of 70,000 by the end of 2026. Nokia estimates the overall restructuring will yield €1.2 billion in savings. For the current year, €800 million has been earmarked for restructuring activities, of which €350 million is allocated specifically to the China wind-down.

Capital and focus are being redirected toward the United States, India, and cloud-services segments. Nokia said it has committed $4 billion to expand U.S. production capacity. Demand from artificial-intelligence customers generated €2.8 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2026, underscoring the company's bet on higher-margin infrastructure.

Artem Loginov, macroeconomist: "Nokia's departure from the Chinese market is a classic example of a forced strategy shift under deglobalization and margin compression. When market share falls to 3% and local players enjoy unprecedented protectionist support, continued investment becomes an irrational deployment of capital."

Nikita Volkov, financial analyst: "From a corporate finance perspective, the decision looks justified. Reorientation toward high-margin segments such as AI and cloud computing can offset losses from a stagnating telecom sector. However, the success of this strategy depends directly on the company's ability to sustain order growth in the U.S., where competition is also at peak levels."

The company has not disclosed whether the €9.13 billion China revenue figure for 2025 is audited or unaudited, nor has it provided a forward revenue target for the U.S. and India expansion. The €1.2 billion savings estimate is a management target, not a guaranteed outcome, and its realization depends on the execution of multiple simultaneous workstreams across different jurisdictions.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.