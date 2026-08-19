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Russian Lawmakers Propose Three Percent Tax on Foreign Bank Transfers from Russia

1:12
Business

Sergey Mironov, chairman of the Just Russia party, has proposed introducing a 3% tax on bank transfers made by foreign citizens from Russia to countries abroad.

State Duma - Moscow - 2024-4 v1
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Юрий Д.К., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
State Duma - Moscow - 2024-4 v1

According to Mironov, migrants transferred more than 17 billion rubles out of the country in 2026 without paying taxes on these sums. The politician estimates that implementing this levy could increase budget revenues by up to 45 billion rubles.

Standardization of Language Requirements

In a separate development, Elena Yampolskaya, an advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, announced the creation of a concept for a unified entrance exam in the Russian language for foreigners applying to universities. Currently, each educational institution determines its own testing rules, but the goal is to unify these requirements.

These initiatives are particularly relevant for the Zabaykalsky Krai. In 2026, the region saw an increase in the cost of labor patents and total budget revenues from migrants exceeding 1 billion rubles.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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