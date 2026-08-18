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Global sugar prices hit a 15-month high in August 2025

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Global sugar prices surged in August 2025, with ICE Futures quotations reaching a 15-month high. During the first half of the month, futures values rose by 19%, returning to levels last seen in the spring of 2025.

Sugar bowl
Photo: freepik.com by jcomp, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Sugar bowl

On Tuesday, August 18, the October raw sugar future climbed more than 4% during trading, hitting 17.58 cents per pound—the highest mark since May 22, 2025. Market participants attribute this rally to logistical disruptions and anticipated supply deficits from leading exporters.

Artem Loginov, Macroeconomist: "Exchange volatility reflects trader nervousness over climate risks. The global sugar market is extremely sensitive to any harvest forecasts in Brazil and India."

Impact on Food Industry and Inflation

The sharp increase in raw material costs pressures importers to raise prices in future contracts. Because sugar is a primary ingredient for the confectionery, bakery, and non-alcoholic beverage industries, wholesale price hikes create a domino effect that may trigger a new wave of global food inflation.

Factor Economic Effect
19% rise in exchange quotes Higher cost of imported raw materials and confectionery
Price peak since May 2025 Pressure on global food indices and increased inflation
Stable domestic production (Russia) Containment of retail prices via internal resources

The table illustrates that while global benchmarks drive costs for importers, domestic stability depends on localized production volumes.

The Russian Market Context

Russia's internal market remains partially decoupled from ICE Futures due to state regulation and self-sufficiency. While some regions have seen a reduction in sugar beet acreage, high yields and existing reserves currently offset these losses.

Nikita Volkov, a financial analyst, noted that domestic prices depend largely on the supply-demand balance within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), though export parity still encourages wholesalers to revise price lists. Despite this buffer, retail networks may eventually adjust prices if rising logistics and packaging costs continue to feed into national inflation.

Ilya Gusev, a risk manager, emphasized that processing companies must now prioritize hedging and risk management, as sudden exchange spikes can erode profit margins within weeks.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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