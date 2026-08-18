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Russian Railways to implement AI at 20 digital sorting stations

Business

Russian Railways plans to build 20 digital sorting stations that incorporate artificial‑intelligence tools, with the first site at Chelyabinsk now in its final commissioning phase. Specialists are currently synchronizing and testing the technological blocks of the system at that station.

Red Arrow train
Photo: Own work by Kr1p0k 31, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Red Arrow train

The digital station integrates the management tools for the entire sorting complex. According to Russian Railways data, the technology could automate and robotize up to two‑thirds of the operations that are presently performed by employees.

Nikita Volkov, financial analyst: "Automation of routine processes at stations directly affects the carrier's operational efficiency, however the actual effect in the form of cost reductions will become visible only after the system is fully commissioned and real load is assessed."

The company expects the shift to digital control to accelerate wagon movements and improve the accuracy of cargo delivery schedules. Once the Chelyabinsk work is finished, the solutions developed there will be rolled out to the remaining 19 stations under a dedicated target program.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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