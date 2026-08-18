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Russia grows LNG carrier fleet to 19 vessels by August 2026

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Russia increased its registered LNG carrier fleet to 19 vessels by August 2026, according to industry presentations cited by Vedomosti. This represents a 1.9-fold increase compared to August 2025. At the start of 2025, the Russian register contained only one gas carrier, the Portovyy.

LNG carrier vessel
Photo: Wikipedia by JoachimKohlerBremen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
LNG carrier vessel

The expansion of the fleet resulted in a significant rise in total tonnage and cargo capacity. Between January 2025 and August 2026, the combined deadweight of vessels under the Russian flag grew from 80,000 tons to 1.56 million tons, while total cargo capacity increased from 138,000 to 2.9 million cubic meters.

Fleet Expansion Mechanisms

The registry grew through two primary channels: the re-registration of foreign-built vessels into the Russian registry and the start of serial deliveries of gas carriers from the Zvezda shipbuilding complex. This build-up supports the redirection of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports toward Asian markets and the establishment of independent delivery routes to mitigate sanction risks.

Metric January 2025 August 2026
Vessel Count (units) 1 19
Total Deadweight (thousand tons) 80 1,560
Cargo Capacity (million cubic meters) 0.138 2.9

Arctic Navigation and Infrastructure

Operational priority is focused on ice-class vessels designed for northern latitudes. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated that three additional gas carriers will enter service in the coming years. These vessels are intended to enable year-round navigation along the Northern Sea Route, a requirement for the Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG-2 projects.

Industry sources indicate that current fleet growth rates meet the requirements of existing production capacities. However, full import substitution in large-tonnage gas carrier shipbuilding will take several more years. The government expects further registry expansion as new orders at domestic shipyards are completed.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
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