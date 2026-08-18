Fuel prices in Russia may continue to rise due to production shortages

Retail fuel prices in Russia are expected to maintain an upward trend due to production shortages in the oil refining sector and global market volatility, according to independent oil and gas market expert Vladimir Demidov. In an interview with Pravda.Ru, Demidov noted that any future price stabilization will not result in a decrease in costs because the domestic market is facing a genuine supply deficit.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Fuel canisters

Data from the Center for Fuel and Energy Market Development (CDU TEK) indicates significant price increases between January 1 and July 12. During this period, the average cost of AI-92 gasoline rose by 7.4%, reaching 67.03 rubles per liter, while diesel fuel prices increased by 12.1%. The impact is more severe at independent gas stations not affiliated with major oil companies, where price jumps have reached nearly 40%. This discrepancy has drawn attention from the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) and regional authorities, affecting both general consumers and the agricultural sector.

Refining Constraints and External Pressure

The primary driver of current pricing is the condition of refining capacities. Demidov links the risk of resource shortages directly to external impacts on industry infrastructure. Additionally, geopolitical events in the Middle East are pushing global oil quotes higher, which traditionally triggers domestic price increases.

Vladimir Demidov, oil and gas market expert: "The situation with the fuel deficit directly depends on the state of the refining industry. If strikes against it continue, it is reasonable to assume that the deficit will persist until they stop."

To mitigate these trends, the Russian government is considering measures to protect domestic consumers, including extending the ban on petroleum product exports to saturate the local market.

Supply Gaps and Market Structure

Demidov clarified that the price growth is not primarily caused by the special military operation (SMO), as that conflict relies predominantly on diesel rather than gasoline. Instead, the root cause lies in technological disruptions and reduced output at refineries. Analysts suggest refining volumes could drop to multi-year lows in the coming months.

Fuel Type Price Change (Jan 1 – July 12) Current Avg. Price (AI-92) AI-92 Gasoline +7.4% 67.03 RUB/liter Diesel Fuel +12.1% —

The table highlights a broad increase in fuel costs, with independent stations facing significantly higher spikes than the national average. This trend is exacerbated by changes in exchange trading that leave small gas station networks vulnerable, potentially leading to market monopolization.

As a result of these shortages, the Deputy Prime Minister overseeing the industry has demanded an increase in supplies to the regions most acutely affected by gasoline deficits. Demidov maintains that prices will only stabilize within a specific range once refining technical issues are resolved.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.