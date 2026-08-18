World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Borscht Basket Illusion: Why 6% Inflation Feels Like 11%

Business

Russian official inflation data may not reflect actual consumer market conditions due to specific calculation methodologies, according to financial analyst and PhD in Economics Mikhail Belyaev. In an interview with Pravda.Ru, the expert analyzed why formal decelerations in price growth are not felt by citizens in retail stores.

Empty wallet
Photo: Anna Malayeva is licensed under Рubliс domain
Empty wallet

In July 2026, annual inflation in Russia formally declined to 5.98%, compared to 6.02% in the previous month. Central Bank analysts acknowledged that this statistical effect was offset by sharp price increases for fuel, meat products, and vegetables. This creates a gap where basic basket costs rise despite low overall index values.

The Gap Between Statistics and Reality

Mikhail Belyaev argues that the distinction between "inflation" and "price growth" maintained by the regulator is artificial, as inflation is fundamentally the actual increase in prices measured across different sets of goods. He notes that using a narrow basket that includes seasonal vegetables allows for statistical manipulation.

Mikhail Belyaev, financial analyst: "A price decrease at the level of a statistical error of 0.04% is simply not noticed by the consumer. If inflation is calculated using a wide basket of goods, the real indicator would be around 11%—and this figure corresponds to reality. This indicates that the Central Bank's tight monetary policy is proving ineffective."

According to Belyaev, seasonal factors temporarily mask general trends. Specifically, the traditional drop in prices for the "borscht set" (staple vegetables) during summer pulls the overall index down. However, he warns that the situation may worsen in autumn due to the delayed effect of tariff increases.

Drivers of Price Increases and Oversight

The analyst asserts that current inflation is driven by the "dictate of sellers" who set prices independently, rather than an excess of money in the economy. He argues that the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) should play a central role in curbing this process by auditing the justification for price changes. Currently, the antimonopoly service has begun investigating gas station operators over suspicions of synchronized fuel price hikes.

Indicator/Source Value/Observation
Official Annual Inflation (July 2026) 5.98%
Estimated "Real" Inflation (Wide Basket) ~11%
Monthly Statistical Change (July vs June) -0.04 percentage points

The table illustrates the divergence between official statistical reporting and the estimated real-world price pressure identified by Belyaev.

Further pressure on household budgets is expected in the fourth quarter due to a likely increase in utility payments. Experts note that changes in resource payment systems often lead to housing and communal services (ZhKH) tariffs growing at an accelerating pace.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36: Career, Health Struggles and Her Life With Wladimir Klitschko
Showbiz
Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36: Career, Health Struggles and Her Life With Wladimir Klitschko
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Azov-Black Sea logistics failure: Russia scrambles to reroute grain exports

Russia is rethinking its grain export strategy due to critical logistics failures and infrastructure damage in the Azov-Black Sea basin, prompting exploration of alternative routes.

Azov-Black Sea logistics failure: Russia scrambles to reroute grain exports
Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36: Career, Health Struggles and Her Life With Wladimir Klitschko
Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36: Career, Health Struggles and Her Life With Wladimir Klitschko
Patriot Missiles, Gas Prices and Midterms: How Iran War Threatens Trump’s Presidency
Trump Yields to Kim’s Demands as US Scales Back Military Exercises With South Korea
Patriot Missiles, Gas Prices and Midterms: How Iran War Threatens Trump’s Presidency Yury Bocharov Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36: Career, Health Struggles and Her Life With Wladimir Klitschko Andrey Mihayloff Trump Yields to Kim’s Demands as US Scales Back Military Exercises With South Korea Lyuba Lulko
Four dog breeds that often live up to 20 years
Kanye West to Perform in Russia for the First Time, With Two Concerts in St. Petersburg
Raw egg consumption: Common beliefs versus medical evidence
Raw egg consumption: Common beliefs versus medical evidence
Last materials
Russian Railways to implement AI at 20 digital sorting stations
Russia grows LNG carrier fleet to 19 vessels by August 2026
Morning Puffiness: Why Your Eyes Swell and What It Means for Your Kidneys
Why heavy face creams may cause swelling around the eyes
Fuel prices in Russia may continue to rise due to production shortages
Arctic Oil Boom: Unused Reserves Now Fueling Asian Markets
Dark spots on apple leaves in late summer may signal a fungal threat
Weekend running: How one session a week affects the body
The GHOST system: Shifting spaceports from fixed sites to mobile kits
Butter's secret: how to achieve the perfect marble cake texture
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.