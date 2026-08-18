Youth unemployment reaches ten-year highs across 18 global regions

Youth unemployment has become a global trend impacting the Russian labor market, characterized by a structural mismatch between graduate expectations and industry needs. According to Vladimir Pankratov, Deputy Dean of the Law Faculty at the Academy of Labor and Social Relations, the crisis is driven by the disappearance of traditional entry-level roles as automation replaces routine tasks.

Photo: Own work by Petr Ermilin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Job interview

The International Labour Organization (ILO) report "Global Trends in Youth Employment—2026" indicates that 67 million young people worldwide are currently unemployed. In 18 countries and regions, unemployment among citizens aged 20 to 24 has reached a ten-year high, excluding the pandemic period.

Structural Mismatch in Russia

In Russia, youth unemployment rates range from 17% to 22%. This trend is structural rather than absolute; while vacancies often exceed the number of applicants, the requirements of employers and the ambitions of candidates do not align. Specifically, graduates frequently seek flexible office work, whereas the industrial sector requires personnel for multi-shift production.

Technology has further complicated the entry process by eliminating "starter" positions. Routine tasks—such as data retrieval, report generation, and administrative errands—are increasingly delegated to artificial intelligence. Current trends suggest that by 2027, AI algorithms may fully absorb these functions.

Vladimir Pankratov, Deputy Dean of the Law Faculty at the Academy of Labor and Social Relations: "Starter positions... are now more often transferred to artificial intelligence. Primarily, this involves compiling certificates, searching through large volumes of information, preparing reports and, so to speak, running between various agencies."

Legislative Changes for 2027

To address these gaps, Russia is introducing amendments to the Labor Code. Starting in March 2027, a formal legal status of "trainee" will be established. This mechanism allows graduates without professional experience to enter the workforce through fixed-term employment contracts designed for practical skill development.

Feature Trainee Position (Effective March 2027) Contract Type Fixed-term employment contract Maximum Duration Up to one year Primary Purpose Acquisition of initial professional experience

The new regulations aim to eliminate the practice of unpaid or unprotected labor disguised as training. Additionally, the law on youth policy now defines the term "young worker," granting this category access to additional benefits not provided under the general Labor Code.

A central limitation remains the timing of market entry; according to Pankratov, entering the labor market early is now a decisive competitive advantage for graduates.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.