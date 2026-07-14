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Apple vs. OpenAI: Lawsuit Highlights Fierce Battle Over AI Talent and Trade Secrets

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Apple has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the company behind ChatGPT of misappropriating confidential product information and intensifying its recruitment of Apple engineers. According to Bloomberg, the legal battle carries exceptionally high stakes, as OpenAI has hired hundreds of former Apple employees, including specialists who worked on the iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and other flagship products.

ChatGPT with memory option
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ChatGPT with memory option

According to the report, more than 400 former Apple employees now work at OpenAI. The talent drain became especially severe within teams responsible for designing the iPhone, where so many engineers departed that Apple had to rebuild several development groups from scratch.

To slow the exodus, Apple increased employee bonuses and enlisted senior executives to personally negotiate with key engineers. Despite those efforts, OpenAI reportedly continued to attract Apple staff by offering significantly more competitive compensation packages.

Against that backdrop, Apple filed a lawsuit last week alleging that OpenAI unlawfully obtained confidential information about products still under development. The complaint claims that OpenAI encouraged job applicants to bring Apple device components and product prototypes to interviews.

OpenAI rejected the allegations. A company spokesperson said the organization has no interest in obtaining competitors' confidential information.

The dispute follows an unsuccessful attempt by Apple and OpenAI to build a broader partnership around integrating the AI company's technology into Apple's products, including the Siri digital assistant. Tensions increased further after OpenAI entered the hardware market by acquiring IO, the design studio founded by Jony Ive, Apple's former chief design officer.

Apple now seeks a court order preventing OpenAI from using or disclosing any alleged trade secrets and demands the return of intellectual property. According to Bloomberg, such a ruling could significantly complicate OpenAI's plans to launch its own hardware devices.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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