Binance May Suspend Services Across EU as MiCA License Faces Uncertainty

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance could lose authorization to provide services to customers across the European Union from July after uncertainty surrounding its application for a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license.
According to Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter, Binance's application submitted to Greece's financial market regulator could be rejected.
Under the European Union's new MiCA regulatory framework, cryptocurrency companies must obtain a MiCA license by the end of June in order to continue operating throughout the bloc.
Reuters reported that Binance submitted its application to Greece's capital market regulator. According to the agency's sources, the application may be rejected, although no specific reason was disclosed.
The Hellenic Capital Market Commission declined to comment on the report.
Binance said it understood that Greek authorities had completed their review and determined that the company's application met the requirements for a MiCA license. The exchange added that it had not received any official notification indicating otherwise.
According to Financial Times, Binance has informed customers in Poland, Italy, Spain and France that it will stop providing certain services from next week because it does not currently hold the required license.
On June 24, Binance announced that it had not received an official decision from Greece regarding its application and had therefore withdrawn the filing in order to seek authorization in another EU member state.
The company stated that the situation "may affect some users" until July 1 but emphasized that customers' assets remain secure.
Sources cited by Financial Times said Greek authorities raised several concerns during the review process, including questions about Binance's anti-money laundering controls.
According to the report, Binance now intends to submit a MiCA license application in France.
The newspaper also reported that the company has distributed emails to European customers containing instructions on withdrawing funds should service interruptions occur.
The outcome of Binance's licensing efforts will determine whether the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange can continue offering regulated services throughout the European Union under the bloc's new digital asset framework.
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