World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Mobile Internet Restrictions Deepen Business Losses in Russia’s Largest Cities

Business

Businesses across Russia suffered heavier losses during the May holidays than in previous years, despite a smaller number of public holidays in 2026. In Moscow and St. Petersburg, the situation worsened further as restrictions on mobile internet services disrupted commercial activity and slowed recovery.

QR-код
Photo: unsplash.com by John Tuesday is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
QR-код

Mobile Internet Restrictions Added Pressure on Businesses

The first stretch of May holidays caused a relatively moderate decline in business turnover. Total revenues dropped by 6.4% compared to a standard week in April. However, the second holiday period delivered a much steeper падение after the additional public holiday on Monday, May 11. During that week, business turnover fell by 15.3%.

Moscow and St. Petersburg recorded the sharpest losses. Business revenues in the two largest Russian cities declined by 17.2%, while other regions posted a smaller drop of 14.0%.

Analysts believe restrictions affecting mobile internet services likely contributed to the deeper downturn in the country's largest urban markets. The pattern differed sharply from previous years. In both 2024 and 2025, businesses in Moscow and St. Petersburg recovered faster during the second May holiday period than companies operating in regional markets.

IT and Wholesale Trade Sectors Faced the Biggest Losses

Shortened working weeks hit industries that depend on uninterrupted transactions and stable logistics particularly hard. The IT sector experienced one of the steepest declines, with turnover falling by an average of 16.5% during the holiday period.

The trade sector also suffered significant losses, especially in wholesale operations, where companies rely heavily on continuous shipments and active commercial turnover.

The unusual dynamics of the 2026 May holidays highlighted the growing vulnerability of Russian businesses to digital infrastructure disruptions, especially in the country's largest economic centers.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Merkel’s Putin Remarks Seen as Bid for Political Comeback
World
Merkel’s Putin Remarks Seen as Bid for Political Comeback
Lithuania Urges NATO to Attack Russian Bases in Kaliningrad
World
Lithuania Urges NATO to Attack Russian Bases in Kaliningrad
Moscow: NATO Needs to Calm Lithuania Down After Threats to Attack Russia
World
Moscow: NATO Needs to Calm Lithuania Down After Threats to Attack Russia
Popular
China Gives Putin Very Warm Ceremonial Welcome as Ilyushin Il-96 Lands in Beijing

Chinese officials and schoolchildren welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing as Russia and China prepared for major strategic talks and the signing of dozens of bilateral agreements.

China Gives Putin Very Warm Ceremonial Welcome as Ilyushin Il-96 Lands in Beijing
Moscow: NATO Needs to Calm Lithuania Down After Threats to Attack Russia
Moscow: NATO Needs to Calm Lithuania Down After Threats to Attack Russia
China Secretly Trained Russian Military Personnel
Merkel’s Putin Remarks Seen as Bid for Political Comeback
Xi Jinping Warns of 'Law of the Jungle' After Talks With Putin in Beijing Andrey Mihayloff Trump’s Iran Strategy Swings Between Threats and Diplomacy Yury Bocharov Russia Strengthens Eastern Energy Strategy Despite US Pressure on China Alexander Shtorm
Ace in a Hole: Russia-Belarus Nuclear Drills Render Western Provocations Pointless
Washington Starts Playing New Greenland Game to Cut China from Arctic
Russian Intelligence Claims Ukraine Preparing Drone Attacks From Latvian Territory
Russian Intelligence Claims Ukraine Preparing Drone Attacks From Latvian Territory
Last materials
Airlines Tighten Power Bank Rules Under Updated ICAO Safety Standards
Mobile Internet Restrictions Deepen Business Losses in Russia’s Largest Cities
Leading Russian AIDS Researcher Vadim Pokrovsky Dies Aged 71
Russian Scientists Develop World-First AI System for Early Disease Detection
Russian General Warns Latvia Drone Launches Could Trigger World War III
Andrey Zvyagintsev’s 'Minotaur' Emerges as Cannes Palme d’Or Favorite
Russia Launches Massive Nuclear Drills While Putin Visits China
Xi Jinping Warns of 'Law of the Jungle' After Talks With Putin in Beijing
Washington Starts Playing New Greenland Game to Cut China from Arctic
China Gives Putin Very Warm Ceremonial Welcome as Ilyushin Il-96 Lands in Beijing
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.