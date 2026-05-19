Russian Ruble Becomes World’s Best-Performing Currency Against Dollar

The Russian ruble has strengthened sharply this quarter and has become the world's best-performing currency against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg.

Photo: Pixabay by Alex Volodsky is licensed under Free for use under the Pixabay 100 and 500 ruble notes and coins

The agency reported that the ruble gained roughly 12% since the beginning of April, reaching around 72.6 rubles per dollar.

On May 19, the over-the-counter dollar exchange rate briefly dropped below 71 rubles for the first time since February 2023.

Ruble Defies Devaluation Forecasts

Bloomberg noted that the Russian currency has now defied official and market forecasts predicting depreciation for the second consecutive year.

Some analysts increasingly describe the ruble as overvalued, although the currency continues benefiting from structural features of the modern Russian economy.

The publication linked the ruble's strength to financial imbalances created by sanctions, as well as to the Russian Central Bank's strict monetary policy designed to offset wartime spending pressures.

"If the Russian economy eventually exits its wartime footing, the ruble will also return to more normal levels,” senior portfolio manager Iskander Lutsko of Istar Capital told Bloomberg. "Right now, conditions remain ideal for further strengthening.”

Oil Market Shock Boosts Russian Export Revenues

The recent conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran triggered sharp volatility in global oil markets and pushed crude prices higher.

As energy prices surged, Russian exporters benefited from rising revenues, increasing the supply of foreign currency entering the domestic market.

According to data from the Central Bank of Russia, net foreign currency sales by non-financial companies doubled in April compared with March, reaching $29.8 billion.

At the same time, a stronger ruble creates challenges for exporters because it reduces profits when foreign earnings convert back into the national currency.

Weak Import Demand Supports the Ruble

Demand for foreign currency from importers and consumers remains relatively weak as the Russian economy slows after several years of rapid growth fueled by elevated military spending.

Businesses focused on domestic imports continue facing pressure from high interest rates maintained by the Central Bank.

Meanwhile, the usual seasonal increase in foreign currency demand ahead of the summer vacation period has also weakened.

Analysts point to disruptions in aviation logistics caused by instability in the Middle East. Concerns over regional security have complicated operations for major airline hubs, while higher fuel costs have forced carriers to raise ticket prices and reduce flight schedules.

Ruble Reaches Strongest Levels Since Early 2023

The dollar-to-ruble exchange rate has steadily declined throughout May.

On May 12, the Central Bank of Russia set the official exchange rate below 74 rubles for the first time since February 2023. By May 16, the over-the-counter market pushed the dollar below 73 rubles.

On May 19, the Central Bank lowered the official exchange rate further to 72.35 rubles per dollar.

Overall, the Russian currency has strengthened by nearly 10% against the dollar over the past year.