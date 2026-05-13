World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Ruble Climbs to Strongest Level Against Dollar Since February 2023

Business

The Central Bank of Russia set the official exchange rate for the US dollar at 73.79 rubles for May 14, marking the strongest level of the Russian currency against the dollar since February 14, 2023.

Russian ruble coins
Photo: freepik.com by ededchechine
Russian ruble coins

The euro also weakened against the ruble, falling to 87.37 rubles — its lowest level since June 8, 2023. Meanwhile, China's yuan dropped to 10.85 rubles, the lowest exchange rate recorded since December of last year.

Energy Export Revenues Strengthen the Ruble

The strengthening of the Russian currency comes amid growing foreign-currency sales by oil and gas exporters. Rising global energy prices have sharply increased export revenues for Russian commodity producers, boosting demand for the ruble on the domestic market.

At the same time, the Central Bank's purchases of foreign currency and gold under Russia's budget rule remain limited because of weaker-than-expected oil and gas revenues earlier in the year. As a result, the regulator currently exerts only minimal influence on exchange-rate movements.

Analysts say higher oil and gas prices continue to support the ruble by increasing export earnings and foreign-currency inflows into Russia.

Government Still Expects Ruble Weakening

Despite the current strength of the national currency, the Ministry of Economic Development still expects the ruble to weaken in the coming months.

In its updated macroeconomic forecast, the ministry projected the average exchange rate for 2026 at 81.5 rubles per dollar. Earlier projections had estimated the rate at 92.2 rubles per dollar.

Officials warn that if the ruble remains significantly stronger than forecast levels, the federal budget could face additional tax revenue shortfalls because export revenues converted into rubles would decline.

Budget Pressures Continue to Grow

The strengthening ruble comes at a difficult time for Russia's state finances as the federal budget deficit continues to expand.

Earlier, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov denied speculation about possible deposit freezes or tax increases aimed at financing the growing budget gap. Instead, the government plans to reduce spending in an effort to stabilize public finances and restore budget balance.

Economists note that while a stronger ruble helps slow inflation and stabilize import prices, it also reduces budget revenues from energy exports, creating additional pressure on state finances.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Sarmat Nuclear ICBM Test: The Missile Can Orbit Earth and Strike Anywhere
Russia
Sarmat Nuclear ICBM Test: The Missile Can Orbit Earth and Strike Anywhere
Belarus Begins Preparing Army Units for War, Lukashenko Says
World
Belarus Begins Preparing Army Units for War, Lukashenko Says
Popular
Sarmat Nuclear ICBM Test: The Missile Can Orbit Earth and Strike Anywhere

Russia has successfully tested its next-generation Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, with President Vladimir Putin describing the system as one of the most powerful strategic weapons ever created

Sarmat Nuclear ICBM Test: The Missile Can Orbit Earth and Strike Anywhere
Moscow Says Ukrainian Saab 340 Directed Strikes Deep Inside Russian Territory
Moscow Says Ukrainian Saab 340 Directed Strikes Deep Inside Russian Territory
Belarus Begins Preparing Army Units for War, Lukashenko Says
New Video Shows Launch of Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat Nuclear Missile
Political Storm Builds Around Zelensky After Claims of Corruption and Wartime Profiteering Lyuba Lulko The golden Trumpian calf Nancy O'Brien Simpson Newly Declassified UFO Documents Reveal Strange Sightings Over Moon and Earth Andrey Mihayloff
Political Storm Builds Around Zelensky After Claims of Corruption and Wartime Profiteering
China Moves Closer to Sci-Fi Future With Human-Controlled Giant Robot
Belarus President's Son Nikolai Lukashenko Draws Attention at Moscow Victory Day Parade
Belarus President's Son Nikolai Lukashenko Draws Attention at Moscow Victory Day Parade
Last materials
Russian Ruble Climbs to Strongest Level Against Dollar Since February 2023
US Air Force Plans New Hypersonic Ship-Killer Version of AGM-183 ARRW Missile
India Successfully Tests TARA Smart Bomb Kit Capable of Striking Targets 180 km Away
Donald Trump Arrives in Beijing: Lone Chinese Soldier Vs. Air Force One
Keir Starmer Under Pressure: A Slow-Motion Train Wreck
Ten Common Foods That Trigger Bloating and Digestive Discomfort
One Sarmat Missile Could Destroy Entire Countries Like Britain or France
Eggs, Oatmeal, and Avocado: Experts Reveal the Ideal Morning Meal
Twelve Essential Foods Everyone Should Always Keep at Home
Trump Says He May Visit Russia in 2026 as Ukraine Conflict Nears Endgame
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.