Chocolate Without Cocoa? Industry Turns to Alternatives Amid Price Volatility

Chocolate manufacturers are beginning to move away from cocoa in favor of alternative ingredients as global market volatility continues to disrupt supply and pricing. According to The Wall Street Journal, companies across the industry are actively exploring substitutes after two years of instability in cocoa markets.

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Market Turbulence and Falling Demand

Demand for cocoa in Europe has declined by 7.8% year-on-year, while in North America consumption fell by 3.8% in the first quarter. These trends reflect both rising costs and shifting consumer behavior.

Cocoa prices have been highly volatile. After reaching a record high of $12,000 per ton in December 2024, prices dropped below $2,900 per ton by February. The fluctuations are largely attributed to adverse weather conditions, including drought, and the spread of plant diseases affecting cocoa crops in key producing regions.

This instability has made long-term planning increasingly difficult for manufacturers, forcing companies to rethink both sourcing strategies and product formulations.

Search for Alternatives

In response, chocolate makers are experimenting with a range of alternatives to traditional cocoa. These include reformulating recipes, partially replacing cocoa with other ingredients, and developing entirely new cocoa-free products.

The Swiss food giant Nestlé has significantly altered the composition of several of its products. As a result, some items no longer meet the legal definition of chocolate in the United Kingdom. The company has also developed "chocolate-like” products without cocoa, using roasted sunflower seeds and oats as a base.

At the same time, innovation in food technology is opening new possibilities. Israeli producer Celleste Bio has introduced chocolate bars containing lab-grown cocoa cells, offering a potential long-term solution to supply shortages.

Impact on Cocoa Producers

The shift toward alternatives is already affecting traditional cocoa suppliers. Swiss-Belgian cocoa producer Barry Callebaut reported a 14.3% year-on-year decline in sales volume over the six-month period from August 2025 to March 2026.

For farmers and exporters, the growing demand for substitutes poses a serious challenge, potentially reshaping global supply chains that have long depended on cocoa cultivation.

Debate Over Cocoa Prices

Despite the recent price drop, some industry participants argue that cocoa remains undervalued. In February 2026, Venezuelan farmer Vladimir Skarzov stated in an interview with RBC that current cocoa bean prices do not fully reflect production costs and long-term market pressures.

The ongoing debate highlights the uncertainty surrounding the future of cocoa as both a commodity and a cornerstone ingredient in the global chocolate industry.

A Transforming Industry

The move toward alternative ingredients signals a broader transformation in the confectionery sector. As climate risks, price volatility, and technological innovation converge, the very definition of chocolate may continue to evolve.

Whether cocoa remains central to the industry or gradually gives way to new formulations will depend on how producers, consumers, and regulators respond to these shifting economic and environmental realities.