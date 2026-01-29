Sheremetyevo Subsidiary Acquires Domodedovo Group Assets at Auction

A subsidiary of Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport has acquired the assets of the Domodedovo Group, Kommersant reported, citing a source in the aviation industry.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DME Airport, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Domodedovo Passenger Terminal (DME Passenger Terminal)

Second Auction Succeeds After Initial Failure

The group's assets sold on a second attempt after the initial auction, scheduled for January 21, was canceled due to a lack of bidders. Organizers then announced repeat bidding in the format of a Dutch auction, a procedure in which the starting price gradually decreases until a buyer emerges.

The auction opened at 132.3 billion rubles. During the bidding process, the value of the Domodedovo Group's assets ultimately fell by half from the initial price.

Sheremetyevo Structure Outbids Competitors

A subsidiary of Vnukovo Airport submitted the first bid to participate in the auction. The second contender was a Sheremetyevo-affiliated company, Perspective LLC, which ultimately secured the assets offered for sale.

Former Owner Challenges State Takeover

Former Domodedovo beneficiary and businessman Dmitry Kamenshchik filed an appeal with Russia's Supreme Court in the second half of January 2026, challenging the transfer of the airport to state ownership.

As Vedomosti previously reported, Kamenshchik disputed the position of the Prosecutor General's Office, which accused him of conducting transactions that established foreign control over a strategic facility.