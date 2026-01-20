LG Files New Trademark Application in Russia Amid Talk of Possible Return

LG Electronics Seeks Trademark Registration in Russia After Market Exit

Electronics manufacturer LG Electronics, which suspended shipments to Russia in 2022, has filed an application to register a trademark in the country, RIA Novosti reported.

Photo: flickr.com by Kārlis Dambrāns, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ LG Electronics Company logo

If the South Korean company succeeds in registering the trademark "Hyper Radiant Color Tech,” it will gain the right to sell televisions, displays, and touchscreens under the LG brand in Russia.

Suspended Shipments, Ongoing Legal Presence

LG Electronics, headquartered in Seoul, halted product deliveries to Russia in March 2022. Despite this decision, the company's Russian legal entity has continued operating.

In 2024, the Russian unit increased revenue by 13 percent year on year, reaching 41 billion rubles. Net profit, however, declined by 22 percent to 2.6 billion rubles.

Signs of Renewed Interest in the Russian Market

In early 2025, The Korea Times reported that three major South Korean corporations — Hyundai Motor, LG Electronics, and Samsung Electronics - expressed interest in returning to the Russian market.

It later emerged that LG Electronics carried out a trial restart of its manufacturing plant in Russia, reinforcing speculation about a potential gradual re-engagement with the market.