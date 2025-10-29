Pavel Durov Announces Launch of Decentralized AI-Blockchain Network Cocoon

Photo: Flickr by TechCrunch, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Pavel Durov

Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced the launch of the decentralized network Cocoon (Confidential Compute Open Network), which will integrate artificial intelligence and the TON blockchain. The project is scheduled to go live in November, Durov said during his address at Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai.

Durov explained that “the world is moving in a strange direction,” with people losing their “digital freedoms” in recent years. He emphasized that decentralized technologies are the only way to preserve these freedoms. Durov humorously noted that he had considered naming the project Private AI Network — P.A.I.N.

Cocoon Network Mechanics and Incentives

According to the presentation, the network will be supported by GPU miners, who will earn rewards in Toncoin (TON), while Telegram will provide the project with “demand and hype.” Application developers will gain access to affordable AI tools, and users will be able to use AI services anonymously.

Durov’s Previous Initiatives and Public Appearances

In 2024, Durov spoke at the Token2049 crypto conference, announcing USDT on the TON blockchain and tokenized gifts in Telegram. Public appearances by Durov are rare; he typically communicates via his Telegram channel or interviews. In a video interview with Lex Fridman last September, Durov highlighted the unexpected success of NFT gifts on Telegram, described the messenger as personally unprofitable, and said he funds his lifestyle through Bitcoin investments. He reiterated his belief in Bitcoin reaching $1 million.

Blockchain Life 2025, held on October 28–29, gathered key players from the crypto industry, including developers, traders, investors, and representatives from traditional finance. The event is expected to attract over 15,000 participants and features business discussions, expert talks, and themed sessions.