7-Eleven May Open Its First Stores in Russia by 2026

The global convenience store giant 7-Eleven may soon enter the Russian retail market. According to SHOT, the company has registered eight trademarks in Russia, including its distinctive logo for paper bags and the brand’s recognizable striped color design used in its stores.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PaulGorduiz106, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ 7-Eleven store

Trademark Registration Completed on Second Attempt

Due to a minor translation error in the company’s address when filing in Russian, the registration process was only completed on the second attempt. The new filings, however, now give 7-Eleven full protection of its intellectual property within the Russian Federation.

Global Retail Icon with Japanese Ownership

7-Eleven is currently the world’s largest convenience store chain, operating 83,485 outlets across 17 countries. Although originally an American brand, the company has been under Japanese ownership since 1991, when a Tokyo-based parent firm acquired a controlling stake. Its stores are particularly popular among Russian tourists visiting Thailand and other Asian destinations.

Trademark Filing Does Not Guarantee Market Entry

Yet, registering a trademark does not necessarily mean the company will enter the Russian market. It may simply be protecting its brand from potential legal disputes if someone else in Russia registers or uses its recognizable marks for personal gain.

While no official announcement has been made about launching stores in Russia, the move to secure trademarks is often a preliminary step companies take before expanding into new territories. Analysts note that registering intellectual property can also be a defensive measure to prevent misuse of a globally recognized brand.