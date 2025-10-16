World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

7-Eleven May Open Its First Stores in Russia by 2026

Business

The global convenience store giant 7-Eleven may soon enter the Russian retail market. According to SHOT, the company has registered eight trademarks in Russia, including its distinctive logo for paper bags and the brand’s recognizable striped color design used in its stores.

7-Eleven store
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PaulGorduiz106, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
7-Eleven store

Trademark Registration Completed on Second Attempt

Due to a minor translation error in the company’s address when filing in Russian, the registration process was only completed on the second attempt. The new filings, however, now give 7-Eleven full protection of its intellectual property within the Russian Federation.

Global Retail Icon with Japanese Ownership

7-Eleven is currently the world’s largest convenience store chain, operating 83,485 outlets across 17 countries. Although originally an American brand, the company has been under Japanese ownership since 1991, when a Tokyo-based parent firm acquired a controlling stake. Its stores are particularly popular among Russian tourists visiting Thailand and other Asian destinations.

Trademark Filing Does Not Guarantee Market Entry

Yet, registering a trademark does not necessarily mean the company will enter the Russian market. It may simply be protecting its brand from potential legal disputes if someone else in Russia registers or uses its recognizable marks for personal gain.

While no official announcement has been made about launching stores in Russia, the move to secure trademarks is often a preliminary step companies take before expanding into new territories. Analysts note that registering intellectual property can also be a defensive measure to prevent misuse of a globally recognized brand.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia Refuses to Comply With ECHR Ruling Ordering €253 Million Payment to Georgia
World
Russia Refuses to Comply With ECHR Ruling Ordering €253 Million Payment to Georgia
Freed Gaza Captive Loses 30 Kilograms During Two Years in Captivity, Seeks Russian Citizenship
World
Freed Gaza Captive Loses 30 Kilograms During Two Years in Captivity, Seeks Russian Citizenship
Steve Witkoff Considers Departure From Trump Administration After Meeting Putin
World
Steve Witkoff Considers Departure From Trump Administration After Meeting Putin
Popular
Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine

Russia has warned that if U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles are launched from Ukraine, it could respond with strikes on U.S. territory, ships, or military bases.

Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
From Warlord to President: Why Russia Welcomed Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa
Belarusian Woman Abducted in Thailand and Sold for Organs in Myanmar
From Warlord to President: Why Russia Welcomed Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa Lyuba Lulko Russia’s Ratmanov Island: The Remote Outpost Where History Crashed Andrey Mihayloff Applause for the Abuser: The Hollow Spectacle of Israel’s “Peace” Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Steve Witkoff Considers Departure From Trump Administration After Meeting Putin
Russia Snubs Vucic on Oil, Serbia at Risk of Major Fuel Shortages
Ukrainian Soldiers Near Kupiansk Use Telegram Bot to Surrender
Ukrainian Soldiers Near Kupiansk Use Telegram Bot to Surrender
Last materials
Russia Can Intercept Tomahawks Even If US Contractors Manage Launches
7-Eleven May Open Its First Stores in Russia by 2026
Russia Launches Hypersonic Kinzhal Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine
From Warlord to President: Why Russia Welcomed Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa
Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine
Russia’s Ratmanov Island: The Remote Outpost Where History Crashed
Russia Snubs Vucic on Oil, Serbia at Risk of Major Fuel Shortages
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
Google’s New Foldable Phone Catches Fire During Stress Test
Belarusian Woman Abducted in Thailand and Sold for Organs in Myanmar
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.