World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Sikorsky Wins $10.8 Billion Contract for 99 CH-53K King Stallion Helicopters

Business

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, announced on September 26, 2025, that it has signed a $10.8 billion contract with the US Navy to build up to 99 CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters for the US Marine Corps over the next five years. The deal, covering Lots 9 through 13, represents the largest single order for the aircraft to date and guarantees uninterrupted deliveries between 2029 and 2034.

Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion, ILA 2018, Schönefeld (1X7A6778)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Matti Blume, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion, ILA 2018, Schönefeld (1X7A6778)

Part of a Long-Term Modernization Plan

The Marine Corps plans to acquire 200 CH-53K King Stallion helicopters. Sikorsky confirmed that 20 have already been delivered, while another 63 are currently in production under Lots 4 through 8. The new contract will bring the service significantly closer to its goal of replacing its aging CH-53E Super Stallion fleet.

Replacing the CH-53E Super Stallion

According to the Aviation Development Plan through 2025, the Marine Corps still operates 127 CH-53E helicopters—about 30 fewer than required for their planned life cycle. The CH-53K is intended to resolve these shortfalls by providing a modern, more capable heavy-lift platform.

Capabilities of the CH-53K

The CH-53K King Stallion is the largest single-rotor helicopter in the US arsenal, capable of carrying heavy payloads over long distances. Serial production began in December 2022, eight months after the Marine Corps declared Initial Operational Capability (IOC) in April 2022.

Operational Deployment

The first Marine Corps unit to field the CH-53K was Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461 (HMH-461), based at New River, North Carolina. The squadron formally accepted the aircraft into service on January 21, 2022, marking the beginning of the platform’s operational integration.

“This historic contract ensures the Marine Corps will have the heavy-lift capability it needs for decades, while also stabilizing production and supply chains,” Sikorsky said in its press release.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Kremlin Calls NATO's Threat to Shoot Down Russian Jets 'Irresponsible'
World
Kremlin Calls NATO's Threat to Shoot Down Russian Jets 'Irresponsible'
Nuclear Breakthrough: Russia Prepares the World for New Technological Order
Economics
Nuclear Breakthrough: Russia Prepares the World for New Technological Order
Popular
Could Ukraine Receive Tomahawk Missiles? U.S. Debate Intensifies

U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Washington is considering supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Europe and potentially Ukraine, a move Russia warns could escalate the conflict into direct NATO involvement

Could Ukraine Receive Tomahawk Missiles? U.S. Debate Intensifies
Zelensky Plans False Flag Drone Attacks in Romania and Poland to Trigger WWIII
Zelensky Plans False Flag Drone Attacks in Romania and Poland to Trigger WWIII
Moldova Elections 2025: PAS Triumphs, Dodon’s Patriotic Bloc Takes 24 Percent
USA Readies to Crush European Pharmaceutical Industry Dmitry Sudakov Nuclear Breakthrough: Russia Prepares the World for New Technological Order Lyuba Lulko Secret ABC Recordings – Kimmel Is Back, Baby! Guy Somerset
Last materials
UK Defence Secretary John Healey Appeals to Putin from Liverpool
Could Ukraine Receive Tomahawk Missiles? U.S. Debate Intensifies
Zelensky Plans False Flag Drone Attacks in Romania and Poland to Trigger WWIII
Moldova Elections 2025: PAS Triumphs, Dodon’s Patriotic Bloc Takes 24 Percent
USA Readies to Crush European Pharmaceutical Industry
Nuclear Breakthrough: Russia Prepares the World for New Technological Order
Lukashenko to Zelensky: 'Calm Down, There Is a Good Proposal on the Table'
Netanyahu Faces UN Walkout Amid Travel Ban and ICC Arrest Warrant
Scientists Discover Component That Repairs Gut Barrier Damaged by Western Diet
Doctor Warns of Health Risks from Suppressing a Sneeze
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.