Sikorsky Wins $10.8 Billion Contract for 99 CH-53K King Stallion Helicopters

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, announced on September 26, 2025, that it has signed a $10.8 billion contract with the US Navy to build up to 99 CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters for the US Marine Corps over the next five years. The deal, covering Lots 9 through 13, represents the largest single order for the aircraft to date and guarantees uninterrupted deliveries between 2029 and 2034.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Matti Blume, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion, ILA 2018, Schönefeld (1X7A6778)

Part of a Long-Term Modernization Plan

The Marine Corps plans to acquire 200 CH-53K King Stallion helicopters. Sikorsky confirmed that 20 have already been delivered, while another 63 are currently in production under Lots 4 through 8. The new contract will bring the service significantly closer to its goal of replacing its aging CH-53E Super Stallion fleet.

Replacing the CH-53E Super Stallion

According to the Aviation Development Plan through 2025, the Marine Corps still operates 127 CH-53E helicopters—about 30 fewer than required for their planned life cycle. The CH-53K is intended to resolve these shortfalls by providing a modern, more capable heavy-lift platform.

Capabilities of the CH-53K

The CH-53K King Stallion is the largest single-rotor helicopter in the US arsenal, capable of carrying heavy payloads over long distances. Serial production began in December 2022, eight months after the Marine Corps declared Initial Operational Capability (IOC) in April 2022.

Operational Deployment

The first Marine Corps unit to field the CH-53K was Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461 (HMH-461), based at New River, North Carolina. The squadron formally accepted the aircraft into service on January 21, 2022, marking the beginning of the platform’s operational integration.

“This historic contract ensures the Marine Corps will have the heavy-lift capability it needs for decades, while also stabilizing production and supply chains,” Sikorsky said in its press release.