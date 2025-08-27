World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Actor Steven Seagal Launches New Business Venture in Russia

Business

American actor Steven Seagal has become a co-founder of the Russian company Hikari, according to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities (EGRUL). The company was officially registered on August 26, with Dmitry Sukhodolov appointed as its CEO.

Steven Seagal
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Svklimkin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Steven Seagal

Seagal owns a 34% stake in the company. His son, Dominic Seagal, holds 33%, while LLC “ECO-INVEST 23” also has a 33% share. Together, they jointly oversee the company’s operations.

Hikari specializes in consulting on commercial activities and management. In addition, the company can trade vehicles, furniture, household goods, food products, and other items. The firm is also authorized to process waste plastic.

Seagal’s Previous Ventures in Russia

This is not Seagal’s first business in Russia. In 2018, he became an individual entrepreneur and was appointed president of Steven Seagal Group. In 2023, he founded Five Elements, a company specializing in the production of water and other beverages. On July 22, he stepped down as CEO of that company.

Seagal obtained Russian citizenship in 2016. The Kremlin explained that the actor personally requested citizenship and had applied multiple times over a prolonged period. In addition to Russian citizenship, Seagal also holds U.S. and Serbian passports. In 2018, he served as a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for Russian-American humanitarian relations.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Why a Cut Watermelon Can Be Dangerous: Expert Warnings
Recipes & Food
Why a Cut Watermelon Can Be Dangerous: Expert Warnings
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives
Real life stories
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives Видео 
Dog Appreciation Day: Celebrate the Loyal Companions Who Change Our Lives
Society
Dog Appreciation Day: Celebrate the Loyal Companions Who Change Our Lives
Popular
Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation

Western countries are using the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipeline investigations to weaken Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
Aston Martin Crash in Moscow Kills Russian Oil Executive Amid Controversial Past
Scandal in Stockholm: Prime Minister Kristersson’s Secret NATO Notes Discovered in Arlanda Toilet
Azerbaijan President Comes Out as Russophobe, Calls Russia 'Genetic Occupier', 'Aggressor' Lyuba Lulko Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives Andrey Mihayloff Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan Oleg Artyukov
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives
German Chancellor Merz Threatens Tougher Sanctions on Russia if Putin-Zelensky Meeting Fails
US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
Last materials
Actor Steven Seagal Launches New Business Venture in Russia
Azerbaijan President Comes Out as Russophobe, Calls Russia 'Genetic Occupier', 'Aggressor'
Apple to Discontinue Seven Products Following iPhone 17 Launch
How to Store Your Garden Harvest at Home Without a Cellar
Stewed Eggplants with Tomatoes and Garlic: A Perfect Winter Pickle
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias Expand Family for the Fourth Time
Reality Check: The Myth of Foreign Companies Financing a Million-Strong Russian Army
Three Russian Generals Sentenced to 12 Years for Massive Bribery Case
60 Years of Mars Exploration: From Grainy Photos to Drone Flights
Premature Gray Hair in Youth Linked to Lifestyle and Health Issues
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.