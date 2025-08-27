Actor Steven Seagal Launches New Business Venture in Russia

American actor Steven Seagal has become a co-founder of the Russian company Hikari, according to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities (EGRUL). The company was officially registered on August 26, with Dmitry Sukhodolov appointed as its CEO.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Svklimkin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Steven Seagal

Seagal owns a 34% stake in the company. His son, Dominic Seagal, holds 33%, while LLC “ECO-INVEST 23” also has a 33% share. Together, they jointly oversee the company’s operations.

Hikari specializes in consulting on commercial activities and management. In addition, the company can trade vehicles, furniture, household goods, food products, and other items. The firm is also authorized to process waste plastic.

Seagal’s Previous Ventures in Russia

This is not Seagal’s first business in Russia. In 2018, he became an individual entrepreneur and was appointed president of Steven Seagal Group. In 2023, he founded Five Elements, a company specializing in the production of water and other beverages. On July 22, he stepped down as CEO of that company.

Seagal obtained Russian citizenship in 2016. The Kremlin explained that the actor personally requested citizenship and had applied multiple times over a prolonged period. In addition to Russian citizenship, Seagal also holds U.S. and Serbian passports. In 2018, he served as a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for Russian-American humanitarian relations.