Apple to Discontinue Seven Products Following iPhone 17 Launch

Business

After the launch of the iPhone 17, Apple is set to stop production and sales of at least seven products, 9to5Mac outlet says.

Apple store logo
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Cryptic C62, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Apple store logo

Traditionally, Apple discontinues several iPhone models when introducing new smartphones. Analysts predict that this fall, the following devices will be removed from Apple Stores immediately after the presentation: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Additionally, it is highly likely that Apple will discontinue Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to make way for newer generations. With the expected release of AirPods Pro 3, the second-generation AirPods Pro will also cease production and sales.

New Apple Products

According to media forecasts, starting in September, Apple will release the following devices: iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple is scheduled to hold its fall presentation on September 9, 2025, where the company will officially unveil the new generation of iPhones.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
