Subway’s Russian Franchise Becomes Subjoy, Opts Not to Go With Subboy

Subway Rebrands in Russia as Subjoy, but Not Subboy Amid Franchise Changes

Subway’s Russian operations have been rebranded as “Subjoy”, with 140 restaurants across the country undergoing a phased transformation. The decision comes after the international franchisor announced the termination of support for the Subway brand in Russia.

Photo: flickr.com by джеффри, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Хот-дог

Phased Transition Across 140 Restaurants

The company confirmed to RBC that the rebranding process will be completed in stages. Signage at 100 outlets will change by the end of September, with the remainder rebranded by the end of the year. The aim, according to the company, is to “strengthen the existing franchise business and ensure sustainable development in the future.”

The new brand name incorporates the word “joy,” which the company says is associated with “pleasure, happiness, and emotion.”

Franchisor Exit Prompted Change

In June 2024, Subway International B.V. informed Russian franchisees that it would cease supporting the brand within the country and terminate franchise agreements. This announcement triggered the current rebranding effort.

Public Reaction and Online Humor

The brand change sparked a wave of online commentary. Earlier, it was reported that the company was going to be renamed as "Subboy." A viral post on the subject which garnered over 1 million views and 34,000 likes. Many noted the unintended double meaning of the name, with “subboy” and “subby-boy” often referring to men who enjoy submissive roles.

Social media users also made humorous cultural references, including the comedy duo Smosh’s parody song “Submissive & Breedable,” reimagined as “Submissive & Breadable” for the context. Others made darker jokes, referencing former Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle, who was convicted in 2015 of child exploitation offenses and sentenced to over 15 years in prison.