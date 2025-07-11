Zara Founder Amancio Ortega Buys Luxury Hotel in Paris for $113 Million

Zara Mogul Ortega Invests in Paris, Barcelona, and Florida Real Estate

Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega, the founder of global fashion retail giant Inditex SA, has acquired a five-star hotel in the heart of Paris, Bloomberg reports with reference to a representative of Pontegadea, the investment firm that manages Ortega’s assets.

The hotel, purchased from Derby Hotels, is located in a prime district near the historic Grand Opera. The transaction is valued at $113 million (approximately 8.7 billion rubles), highlighting Ortega’s continued focus on high-end real estate investments across major global cities.

Pontegadea holds a 59% stake in Inditex SA — the parent company of brands such as Zara, Bershka, and Pull & Bear — and reinvests its substantial dividends into property, infrastructure, and energy assets.

Earlier this year, Ortega expanded his holdings with the acquisition of a residential property in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for an estimated €165 million (15 billion rubles), and an office complex in Barcelona valued at €250 million (22 billion rubles).

In parallel with these real estate ventures, media reports in May suggested that Zara may still have a pathway to return to the Russian market. According to the Financial Times, Inditex’s agreement to sell its Russian business reportedly included provisions that could allow the fashion group to resume operations in the future.