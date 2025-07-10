World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
TSMC Q2 Revenue Soars 39% on AI Demand Surge

TSMC Revenue Surges 39% in Q2 2025 Amid AI Boom
Business

Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC reported a 39 percent increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2025, according to Bloomberg. The company’s chip sales nearly reached $32 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations and reinforcing optimism about sustained investment in artificial intelligence development.

TSMC's plant at the Central Taiwan Science Park in Taichung
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Briáxis F. Mendes (孟必思), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
TSMC's plant at the Central Taiwan Science Park in Taichung

The performance reflects renewed investor confidence in AI-related firms following a brief period of market anxiety. That uncertainty was sparked earlier this year when Chinese company DeepSeek questioned the viability of massive spending on data center infrastructure.

The turnaround has been dramatic. For example, Nvidia recently became the first company in history to surpass $4 trillion in market capitalization — a symbolic milestone in the ongoing AI race.

Earlier this year, in March, TSMC ranked second among the most valuable brands in the semiconductor industry. At that time, its valuation had climbed 37 percent to more than $34.2 billion.

