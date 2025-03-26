World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Chinese car brands leave Russian market as no one buys them

Dozens of Chinese car brands to leave Russian market in 2025
Business

Dozens of Chinese car brands will exit the Russian market in 2025 due to persistently low demand, Aleksei Podshchekoldin, head of the Russian Automobile Dealers Association (ROAD) said.

Changan CS55
Photo: openverse by JustAnotherCarDesigner, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Changan CS55

It is primarily lesser-known brands that will leave, as they failed to establish service center networks in Russia over the past three years. As a result, they cannot efficiently repair their vehicles, making them unattractive to buyers. These cars are imported directly from China, so once shipments stop, sales will cease altogether.

Currently, over 100 car brands are available in Russia's new and used car markets. Of these, 60% are officially imported from China, while 5-6% are from departed Western brands, which enter the market through gray imports at higher prices.

Spare Parts Shortage Drives More Chinese Car Brands Out of Russia

Discussing the withdrawal of some Chinese car brands, Podshchekoldin pointed out that sourcing original spare partsfor lesser-known brands is extremely difficult.

He recalled the case of Lifan, a Chinese brand that exited the Russian market. Over its time in Russia, Lifan sold over 160,000 cars, with 120,000 officially registered. However, obtaining spare parts for these vehicles became nearly impossible, which discouraged Russian consumers from purchasing Chinese-made cars.

As a result, average sales per dealership in Russia have dropped to below 20 units, severely affecting the profitability of smaller manufacturers, Podshchekoldin concluded.

Chinese Car Brands Flooded the Russian Market but Faced Major Issues

After most foreign car brands left Russia, Chinese automakers rushed to fill the gap. Suppliers from China flooded the market with their vehicles, introducing new models almost every week. These brands attracted Russian buyerswith a vast range of options, various configurations, and even generous discounts.

In a short time, Chinese cars were everywhere – from taxis and car-sharing services to people's garages. However, problems were quick to emerge. Many newcomer brands began experiencing serious issues, including:

  • Engine failures
  • CVT (continuously variable transmission) breakdowns
  • Bodies rusting after just a few bouts of bad weather
  • Some vehicles literally falling apart

What initially seemed like a promising replacement for Western brands quickly turned into a wave of reliability concerns for Russian car owners.

Details

There are hundreds of automobile manufacturers operating in China, the country with the largest automotive industry in the world. It includes state-owned manufacturers, privately owned manufacturers, foreign manufacturers, and joint ventures between local and foreign manufacturers.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Chinese car and Russian winter
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
America Howls at the Funeral Pyre
Columnists
America Howls at the Funeral Pyre
Russian forces destroy rare British CRARRV armoured recovery vehicle in Kursk
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces destroy rare British CRARRV armoured recovery vehicle in Kursk Видео 
Kremlin speaks of the future of US-Russia relations
World
Kremlin speaks of the future of US-Russia relations
Popular
Russian forces find decapitated bodies of foreign mercenaries in Kursk Region

Ukrainian forces (AFU) mutilate the bodies before retreating to conceal the identities of their foreign fighters

Decapitated bodies of foreign mercenaries found in Kursk Region
US intel report predicts outcome of Russia-Ukraine conflict
US intelligence report: Russia will not achieve absolute victory in Ukraine conflict
Who framed Mike Waltz on Signal?
Russia reaches breakthrough agreement with USA in Saudi Arabia – Kremlin statement
America Howls at the Funeral Pyre Nancy O'Brien Simpson Who framed Mike Waltz on Signal? Andrey Mihayloff Russia and US discuss demilitarisation of the Black Sea Lyuba Lulko
Sergey Lavrov: Joe Biden made his biggest mistake when he refused to listen to Russia
Bright spiral object appears in the sky above Russia
Russia explains absence of joint statement following US-Russia talks
Russia explains absence of joint statement following US-Russia talks
Last materials
Dozens of Chinese car brands to leave Russian market in 2025
USA admits Ukraine never had any nuclear weapons
Russian forces destroy rare British CRARRV armoured recovery vehicle in Kursk
Kremlin speaks of the future of US-Russia relations
America Howls at the Funeral Pyre
US intel report predicts outcome of Russia-Ukraine conflict
US-Russia agreements in Riyadh: Russia returns to global markets
USA reveals outcome of talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia
Who framed Mike Waltz on Signal?
Jude Law Appears as Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.