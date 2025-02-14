World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

South Korean companies may come back to Russia after two years of sanctions

South Korean companies consider returning to Russia
Business

South Korean companies may return to the Russian market following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, South Korean media outlets say. Such brands as Hyundai, Samsung, and LG reportedly consider re-entering Russia.

A man in a car showroom
Photo: freepik.com by senivpetro, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A man in a car showroom

Hyundai Motor Group considers repurchasing of its manufacturing facility in St. Petersburg. Industry sources indicate that Hyundai views Russia as a market it does not want to lose.

According to Yonhap News, Hyundai renewed its trademark registrations in Russia in 2024, though the company stated that no final decision was made regarding its return.

Samsung and LG Electronics also monitor the potential lifting of anti-Russian sanctions. Since their exit, Chinese brands have taken over much of the market, making a comeback challenging. However, if sanctions are removed, South Korean firms may regain their foothold on the Russian market quickly.

South Korean shipbuilders also watch the situation closely anticipating that Russia may resume orders for LNG ice-class tankers if restrictions are lifted.

Lotte Hotel, which operates hotels in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, and Samara, has sustained operations through domestic demand. The company expects that lifting sanctions would increase foreign tourist arrivals, benefiting the hospitality sector.

Following the first phone call between Trump and Putin this week, the US President announced that Russia and the US would immediately begin negotiations on Ukraine, which he expected to be successful. Both presidents exchanged invitations, and Trump later stated that their first in-person meeting could take place soon in Saudi Arabia.

After Russia kicked off its special military operation in Ukraine in 2022, major South Korean companies like Samsung, Hyundai, and LG scaled back or suspended their operations in Russia due to international sanctions and pressure. Samsung halted shipments of its products and suspended new investments, while Hyundai and Kia significantly reduced production at their Russian plants. Hyundai eventually sold its factory in St. Petersburg in 2023. LG also withdrew from the market, and South Korean shipbuilders lost contracts due to sanctions. Despite these setbacks, some companies maintained a limited presence.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko sanctioned for life
World
Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko sanctioned for life
Half of Ukrainians support land concessions to Russia to end conflict
World
Half of Ukrainians support land concessions to Russia to end conflict
Details of Trump's phone call with Zelensky unveiled
World
Details of Trump's phone call with Zelensky unveiled
Popular
Russia needs major victories to thwart Zelensky's and Trump's plans

Zelensky starts removing political competitors ahead of elections seizing oligarch assets, allegedly for transfer them to Americans

Trump and Zelensky may be plotting something to fool Russia again
Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko sanctioned for life
Zelensky sanctions former Ukrainian President Poroshenko for life
Russian Iskander missiles strike one of Ukraine's biggest drone productions in Kyiv
Russian exchange offices close as ruble rises against dollar following Trump-Putin phone call
A Belief in A View from Abroad Guy Somerset Russia's pipeline natural gas exports to grow to 240 billion cubic meters per year Oleg Artyukov Trump and Zelensky may be plotting something to fool Russia again Lyuba Lulko
Ukraine negotiations to be held in two formats, with Kyiv absent in one of them
Ukrainian officials unveil details of Zelensky's phone call with Trump
US Vice President J.D. Vance: Ukraine deal will shock the world
US Vice President J.D. Vance: Ukraine deal will shock the world
Last materials
A Belief in A View from Abroad
99,000 red balloons dropped on shoppers at Moscow mall on St. Valentine's Day
Putin's negotiators outweigh those of Trump
Russia's pipeline natural gas exports to grow to 240 billion cubic meters per year
US Vice President J.D. Vance issues warning to Russia over Ukraine peace talks
Details of Trump's phone call with Zelensky unveiled
Humpback whale swallows and spits out Chilean man
Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant damaged in combat drone attack
Alexander Vinnik, Cryptocurrency King and Mr. Bitcoin, is coming back to Russia
Russian banks stop selling dollars as ruble sharply rises in value
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.