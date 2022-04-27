EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Indian oil companies experience problems with Russian oil shipments

Business

Indian state-owned energy company Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is searching for a ship to transport 700,000 barrels of oil from the Far East, Reuters reports citing its sources. The Indian company started experiencing problems with the transportation of raw materials against the backdrop of the sanctions that were imposed on Russia in response to the military operation in Ukraine.

Indian oil companies experience problems with Russian oil shipments

ONGC owns a 20-percent stake in Sakhalin-1 project, from where the Indian company exports the Russian brand of Sokol oil. Oil is normally shipped from the De-Kastri terminal on Sovcomflot's ice-class vessels to South Korea, where it is loaded onto tankers before ONGC can sell oil to buyers in North Asia.

  • Sovcomflot is Russia's largest shipping company, one of the global leaders in the maritime transportation of hydrocarbons.

Sanctions have made it harder for Russian ships, including those owned by Sovcomflot, to secure navigation insurance coverage, Reuters said. In addition, shipping companies are less willing to transport Russian oil to Asia due to the fears of possible reputational risks, the agency added. 

In March, ONGC failed to find buyers for its oil and sold it to Indian state-owned enterprises Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL). BPCL was supposed to start shipments in April, but ONGC was unable to find a ship to transport oil to the South Korean port of Yeosu due to vessel insurance problems. 

The amount of crude oil that India has purchased from Russia since the beginning of the Russian military operation has doubled the amount purchased during the entire 2021.

In March, Sovcomflot fell under EU sanctions; all transactions with the Russian shipping company were prohibited. In the same month, it was reported that Russia had quadrupled its oil supplies to India. In April, India's largest oil company, Indian Oil Corporation, refused from Russian raw materials, Reuters said. The EU called on India and Asian countries to support long-term sanctions against Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Europe
Poland and Romania are first candidates for Calibre missile strikes

Having acknowledged the legitimacy of Ukraine's strikes against military facilities on the Russian territory, London has justified air strikes against logistics chains in a number of NATO countries

Poland and Romania are first candidates for Calibre missile strikes
The Nazis at Azovstal got in touch with the Russian military
World
The Nazis at Azovstal got in touch with the Russian military
Russia
Patrushev: Ukraine will collapse into several states
Russia
How Russian pilots protect military columns
Lyuba Lulko Poland and Romania are first candidates for Calibre missile strikes Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
Europe
Russia's only goal is Ukraine's total capitulation
World
Poland sanctions Gazprom. Russia cuts gas flow to Poland
Wargonzo: airfield in Transnistria was hit by NATO mines
World
Wargonzo: airfield in Transnistria was hit by NATO mines
Last materials
Ten Russia-unfriendly states accept Putin's rubles-for-gas requirements
Indian oil companies experience problems with Russian oil shipments
Visa and Mastercard may return to Russia after losing tens of billions
"Gazprom" suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland
In Milan, locals shouted "Nazis" at Ukrainian protesters
Ukrainian activists after a demonstration in Berlin
Watch about Heroes of the special military operation
Russian tank crews and infantry fighting vehicle crews
Destruction of depots with weapons and military equipment supplied to the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Poland sanctions Gazprom. Russia cuts gas flow to Poland
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy