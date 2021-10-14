EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Turkish national currency falls to record low against US dollar

Business » Finance

The Turkish lira has fallen to a record level against the US dollar. During the trading session on Thursday, October 14, the Turkish national currency rate was traded at 9.18 lira per one US dollar.

Turkish national currency falls to record low against US dollar

Such a dramatic change in the exchange rate of the Turkish currency in the market is connected with the news about the dismissal of three high-ranking officials of the Central Bank, including two deputy governors of the Central Bank of Turkey - Semih Tumen and Ugur Namik Kucuk. The relevant decree was signed by Turkish President Recep Erdogan. 

The Turkish lira continues to fall after the Turkish Central Bank cut its interest rate from 19 to 18 percent. In addition, Erdogan's statements about a possible military offensive in Syria to fight Kurdish troops contribute to the weakening of the national currency.

In early October, it was reported that Recep Erdogan had lost confidence in Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu. The head of state was disappointed with the slow implementation of his requirement to ease the monetary policy. In general, over the past few years, four people have been replaced at the post of the Central Bank Governor of Turkey. Kavcioglu chaired the Central Bank in March 2021.

Prices in Turkey have been growing rapidly, whereas the inflation rate in September amounted to 19.58 percent. One of the reasons for it was a rise in prices on electricity - up to 22.77 percent compared to 20.72 percent in August. To crown it all, Turkey imports nearly all natural gas that it consumes, as gas serves as the main source of energy in Turkey. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Turkish national currency falls to record low against US dollar
Why did Moscow welcome its enemy Nuland?
Russia becomes world's third largest Bitcoin miner
Putin warns Russia's transit of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine may fail
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov makes furore in Turkey
Belarus to criminally prosecute subscribers of 'extremist' Telegram channels
Turkey wants to build its own version of S-400 Triumf air defense system
Armenia willing and able to take 'small revenge' on Azerbaijan
Why not call air passengers comrades, if they can no longer be called ladies and gentlemen?
Victoria Nuland, from Russia, blacklisted, with no bread, no progress
Popular
Politics
Why did Moscow welcome its enemy Nuland?

Moscow should not have welcomed Victoria Nuland as a negotiator. This is a bad sign, but there are also good ones

Why did Moscow welcome its enemy Nuland?
Putin warns Russia's transit of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine may fail
Economics
Putin warns Russia's transit of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine may fail
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov makes furore in Turkey
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey wants to build its own version of S-400 Triumf air defense system
Lyuba Lulko Why did Moscow welcome its enemy Nuland? Lyuba Lulko Igor Bukker Why not call air passengers comrades, if they can no longer be called ladies and gentlemen? Igor Bukker Oleg Artyukov Victoria Nuland, from Russia, blacklisted, with no bread, no progress Oleg Artyukov
Finance
Russia becomes world's third largest Bitcoin miner
Belarus to criminally prosecute subscribers of 'extremist' Telegram channels
Former USSR
Belarus to criminally prosecute subscribers of 'extremist' Telegram channels
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy