A heavy blow for Land Cruiser: the American giant arrived with a feature that changed everything

For generations of Russian drivers, the definition of a large body-on-frame SUV was written in Japanese: Toyota Land Cruiser. But the arrival of the 2026 GMC Yukon in its top-tier Denali Ultimate specification offers a compelling counter-argument from the American school of automotive engineering. While Japanese manufacturers have increasingly shifted their flagships toward efficient turbocharged six-cylinders, the Yukon retains a character trait that appeals to purists: a massive, naturally aspirated V8. It is a machine that prioritizes raw, linear power delivery over the complex pressure curves of modern turbo setups, a choice that defines its character more than any badge on the grille.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A gray SUV in front of the house

Space, not just length

The Yukon shares its underpinnings with the Chevrolet Tahoe and Cadillac Escalade, all rolling off the same line in Texas. The Denali Ultimate sits in a specific niche here; it is the bridge between the rugged utility of the GMC brand and the outright luxury of the Cadillac, offering premium materials without the full premium price tag.

Compared to the Land Cruiser 300, the engineering trade-offs are visible in the dimensions and the suspension architecture. The Yukon is a physical beast, measuring 5,338 mm in length with a 3,071 mm wheelbase. That is a full 35 centimeters longer than the "300" series, a difference that translates directly into cabin volume. But the more significant engineering change is the suspension. The rear live axle, a staple of traditional truck-based SUVs, has been replaced with an independent rear suspension.

This is not merely a comfort upgrade; it is a structural necessity for modern usability. By eliminating the solid rear axle, engineers were able to lower the floor pan significantly. For the third row of seats-often a compromise in body-on-frame vehicles-this means proper legroom and a seated position that doesn't feel like climbing into a boat. The cargo space is equally generous. With all seven seats in use, you get a respectable 722 liters. Fold the rear seats down, and that figure jumps to 2,050 liters, a volume that swallows standard household furniture with ease.

However, this pursuit of on-road refinement comes with a cost in off-road capability. The 2026 model wears 24-inch wheels shod with low-profile tires. These wheels provide excellent stability and sharp steering response on highway tarmac, acting as large, stable platforms for the tires. But on rough terrain, they are fragile. The short sidewall offers little protection against potholes, sharp stones, or rutted dirt roads. If you are buying this for the highway, it is a triumph. If you are buying it for the taiga, it is a liability.

The V8 that refuses to evolve

Under the hood lies a 6.2-liter gasoline engine producing 420 horsepower and 624 Nm of torque. In an era of downsizing, this powerplant is an anachronism. It uses a pushrod design with only two valves per cylinder, a configuration that is mechanically simple and robust but lacks the high-revving refinement of overhead camshafts with four valves. It is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.

The physical reality of this setup is evident in the weight: the vehicle tips the scales at 2,640 kg. This mass requires substantial fuel to move. Official figures suggest an average consumption of 14.7 liters per 100 km, rising to 16.8 liters in city traffic. These are not modest numbers, but for a vehicle of this size and power, they are within the expected envelope of a large, naturally aspirated petrol engine.

There is, however, a critical caveat for potential buyers. The legendary reputation of American big-block engines for invincibility has been tested in recent years. General Motors has faced significant recalls related to defects in the crankshaft and connecting rod mechanisms. US regulatory bodies have expanded these investigations to include vehicles from the 2026 model year. Before any purchase, particularly of an imported unit, a rigorous VIN check for open service campaigns is not just recommended-it is mandatory. The mechanical simplicity of the V8 is its strength, but recent manufacturing quality control issues mean you cannot assume every unit is perfect.

Digital cockpit with geographic limits

Inside, the Denali Ultimate feels like a modern luxury saloon rather than a truck. The center console is dominated by a massive 16.8-inch vertical touchscreen, accompanied by a digital instrument cluster and a head-up display. The gear selector has been moved to the steering column, freeing up the center console for more useful storage and controls.

Notably, the designers resisted the urge to digitize everything. Physical climate control buttons and an analog volume dial remain, a welcome touch that reduces cognitive load while driving. The interior is wrapped in leather and real wood, with ventilated and massaging front seats. Even the headrests house Bose audio speakers, turning the cabin into a mobile listening room.

But there is a significant functional limitation for Russian owners. The vehicle's flagship feature, Super Cruise, a hands-free highway driving system, is geofenced to North American maps. It relies on detailed lane mapping that does not exist in Russia. For a buyer in Moscow or St. Petersburg, this multi-million-ruble feature is essentially decorative software that will not activate, a dead weight in the car's complexity.

The price of American excess

The financial calculation is straightforward but steep. In the United States, the Yukon Denali Ultimate starts at $106,700. In Russia, after accounting for complex logistics, customs duties, and the increased recycler fee, the price tag averages 18.5 million rubles.

For comparison, a new Land Cruiser 300 starts around 14.5 million rubles. The Yukon is not just more expensive; it is a different proposition. It offers more space, more luxury in the cabin, and more power on the highway. It is a limousine for the family. The Land Cruiser, however, remains the practical choice for Russian conditions. It is easier to service, holds its value better on the secondary market, and its mechanical simplicity and robustness make it far more capable in difficult terrain. The Yukon is an exciting, powerful, and luxurious machine, but in Russia, it is a highway car first, an off-roader second. Choose it if you want the best possible driving experience on paved roads and have the budget to absorb the fuel consumption and the risk of fragile wheels. Choose the Cruiser if you need a vehicle that can go anywhere and be fixed by any mechanic. Both are good, but they solve different problems."