GAC Aion V battery performance and 580 km range tested for Russian winter conditions

GAC Aion V has entered the official Russian electric vehicle market, positioning itself squarely as a family companion rather than an adventure off-roader. At 4,605 mm long with a generous 2,775 mm wheelbase, it offers the kind of spacious, civilized cabin that modern families crave for daily school runs and weekend outings. However, with a ground clearance of just 166 mm and exclusively front-wheel drive, this crossover is designed for the smooth pavement of suburban living. It is a car that prioritizes comfort and digital connectivity over rugged capability, inviting owners to trade the dust of unpaved roads for the silence of a well-insulated cabin.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены A GAC car on the bridge

Power and the Tax Surprise

Built on the AEP 3.0 platform, the Aion V pairs a 204 hp electric motor with 210 Nm of torque. Despite a curb weight hovering near two tons (1,915-1,955 kg), the power delivery is immediate and confident, propelling the car from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. The top speed is capped at 160 km/h, a standard engineering compromise that preserves battery range for mixed driving conditions rather than high-speed track performance.

For Russian drivers, the most tangible financial benefit lies not in the fuel savings-which are already massive compared to gasoline rivals-but in the vehicle tax. Due to how the power rating is registered, the car is recorded with a "30-minute power" of only 61 hp. This bureaucratic detail translates into a symbolic annual transport tax fee, making the cost of ownership significantly lower than that of a conventional crossover with similar acceleration capabilities.

Real-World Range and Winter Resilience

The vehicle houses a 75.26 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery underneath the floor. While the laboratory NEDC cycle claims a range of 580 km, real-world mixed driving in warm weather typically yields between 420 and 450 km. As temperatures drop, battery efficiency naturally decreases, but GAC has mitigated this through advanced thermal management and an energy-efficient heat pump.

Charging is straightforward for those with access to DC infrastructure. Using the widely available European CCS2 port, the battery can be replenished from 30% to 80% in approximately 16 minutes, or from a low 10% state in about 24 minutes. This speed makes the Aion V a viable option for short road trips, provided charging stations are within reasonable reach.

Comfort Over Capability

The suspension setup is utilitarian, featuring MacPherson struts at the front and a semi-independent torsion beam at the rear. This configuration favors cost-effectiveness and simplicity over the complex multi-link systems found in luxury rivals. Yet, the ride quality remains surprisingly refined. Double-glazed front windshields and tuned damping on 19-inch wheels ensure that road noise is muted and minor bumps are absorbed with ease.

Inside, the focus is clearly on passenger enjoyment. The 427-liter trunk is average for the class, but the rear seats offer a flat floor, ample legroom, and a recline angle of up to 137 degrees, transforming the back seat into a resting space for long journeys. For those who enjoy the finer details of car life, a 6.6-liter mini-fridge is built into the center console, capable of cooling items to -15 °C or warming them to +50 °C. A folding table in the front passenger backrest further emphasizes the cabin's role as a mobile lounge. Both front seats offer electric adjustments, ventilation, and an eight-point massage function, adding a layer of luxury that few competitors at this price point match.

Local Adaptation and Pricing

Unlike gray-market imports, the officially distributed Aion V is fully localized for Russian conditions. The "Winter Package" includes full-area electric front windshield heating, heated exterior mirrors, the steering wheel, and all seating positions. The infotainment system is centered on a 14.6-inch display that controls most vehicle functions, minimizing physical buttons. The software supports local services like Yandex and VKontakte, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is addressed with adaptive cruise control, 360-degree cameras, and seven airbags, including a central unit between the front seats.

The GAC Aion V is offered in two trims, EX and EX Premium. The official price range starts at 4.4 million rubles and goes up to 4.7 million rubles. However, through trade-in schemes and special family programs, dealers can reduce the final cost by 200,000 to 300,000 rubles. For buyers seeking a spacious, tech-rich, and tax-efficient electric crossover for daily use in the city and suburbs, the Aion V presents a compelling package that balances modern comfort with practical economic sense.