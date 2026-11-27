Suzuki revives its tiny 'fire' with an electric heart lighter than a Honda Super-N

Suzuki is resurrecting a name from its compact past, but this time with a fully electric heart. The new Ignis is a city EV poised to take on the Renault Twingo and Honda Super-N, and while it shares its mechanical DNA with Suzuki's first electric kei-car, the E_Sky, it has been slightly stretched and weighted down for international markets. Even with those tweaks, it remains one of the lightest and most compact full-size electric vehicles you can currently buy in the UK.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by TTTNIS, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Suzuki Vision e-Sky

The dimensions are telling. At 3,570 mm (140.6 inches) long, 1,565 mm (61.6 inches) wide, and 1,635 mm (64.4 inches) tall, with a wheelbase of 2,460 mm (96.9 inches), it sits in the same tight bracket as the Honda Super-N, which also leverages a kei-car platform. But the real story is the weight: 1,080 kg (2,381 lbs) kerb mass. That makes it the lightest full-size EV currently on sale, edging out the older Dacia Spring. This is a significant engineering choice. By keeping the car light, Suzuki isn't just cutting cost; it's preserving efficiency and responsiveness in a class where every kilogram counts against range and agility.

Range, Power, and the City-First Philosophy

Under the hood, or rather, under the floor, sits a front-mounted electric motor producing 63 horsepower and 98 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a 26 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. LFP chemistry is less energy-dense than the NMC packs found in many competitors, which is why the range is projected to be just under 200 miles (320 km). Suzuki hasn't released official WLTP figures yet, but the intent is clear: this isn't a cross-country cruiser. It's a tool designed for urban stops, starts, and stops. The trade-off for the LFP battery is longevity and thermal stability, which is a sensible bet for a car that will likely sit plugged in more than it's on the highway.

Where the Ignis truly shines, however, is in its maneuverability. With a turning circle of just 9 meters (29.5 feet), it's noticeably tighter than the old petrol Ignis, which was already known for its nimbleness. In a city center, where three-car-wide parking spots and U-turns on narrow streets are daily realities, this is the differentiator. The car's short wheelbase and precise steering geometry are designed to make low-speed driving feel less like a chore and more like a advantage. It's a direct response to the reality that most of these cars will be spent in traffic or crawling through tight urban canyons, not on open highways.

The Return of a Name, and a Legacy of Small

"Ignis” is Latin for fire, a fitting nod to the combustion engines that preceded it. Suzuki's CEO, Toshihiro Suzuki, explained the revival was meant to "ignite new energy in the world of compact electric vehicles.” The name carries weight-it was applied to a small gasoline hatchback for two generations from 2000 to 2026. By bringing it back, Suzuki is anchoring this EV in a long line of accessible, small cars, a strategy that dates back to the Suzulight of 1955 and the Alto that followed. The company has sold over 90 million vehicles in this segment, and the new Ignis is designed to make the jump to electric feel less like a leap and more like a natural next step for existing city-car owners.

For shoppers, the timing is key. Sales are slated to begin in the summer of next year, with pricing and trim levels to be revealed closer to launch. That wait period is critical. When the numbers come down, the Ignis won't just be a cheap EV; it will be a specific proposition: the lightest, most agile, and likely most affordable entry into the full-size electric segment. Its value will be judged not against luxury crossovers, but against the Twingo and Super-N, and in that fight, its lightness and maneuverability are its sharpest edges.