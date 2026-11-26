Toyota Camry Returns to Japan as US-Imported Hybrid with Manual Base Seats

Toyota is bringing the Camry back to its home market, but with a logistical twist that signals caution rather than confidence: the sedan will be imported from the United States rather than built locally. This decision suggests the manufacturer is hedging against uncertain demand, preferring the flexibility of importing units over the risk of overproducing a model that may not resonate with Japanese buyers. For the consumer, this means a vehicle with American DNA, albeit adapted for right-hand drive.

Photo: Own work by Alexander-93, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Toyota Camry

The entry price sits at 4.3 million yen (approximately 2.22 million rubles), a threshold that invites comparison not just with rivals, but with the compromises hidden in the spec sheet. The base model offers a modern digital face: a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera system, and wireless charging. Yet, for a car of this stature, the interior reveals a startling cost-cutting measure-front seats in the base trim are adjusted manually. It is a friction that immediately tests the value proposition; the digital polish is real, but the tactile experience of settling into the cabin lacks the expected automation for a flagship sedan.

Efficiency over power

The technical configuration further underscores a priority on economy. Unlike its American counterparts, the Japanese-spec Camry is available exclusively with front-wheel drive. The powertrain is a hybrid system pairing a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine, producing 186 hp and 221 Nm of torque, with an electric motor rated at 136 hp and 208 Nm, all managed by a continuously variable transmission. The result is a fuel efficiency figure of 3.95 liters per 100 kilometers, allowing a range of up to 1,240 kilometers on a single tank. This is not a setup designed for thrills, but for endurance and frugality, aligning with the Japanese market's preference for low running costs.

Dimensions have also been calibrated for the urban environment. With a length of 4,920 mm and a width of 1,840 mm, the car is engineered to fit standard Japanese automated parking systems. This specific compatibility is a critical detail for owners in dense cities, where the inability to park a large sedan automatically can render a spacious vehicle impractical. Here, the import strategy serves a practical purpose: ensuring the physical footprint of the car remains compatible with local infrastructure.

The premium gap

Stepping up to the flagship version transforms the Camry from a utilitarian commuter into a full business sedan. This tier introduces leather upholstery, powered seat adjustments, three-level ventilation, and a nine-speaker premium audio system. These are the elements that bridge the gap between the base model's manual seats and the expectation of a luxury vehicle.

Safety and driver assistance are handled through a comprehensive suite, including adaptive cruise control with lane centering and a "transparent hood” system that allows drivers to see the area in front of the bumper. Ultimately, the choice between versions hinges on a clear trade-off: is the base model's high fuel efficiency and digital interface sufficient, or does the buyer require the tactile comfort and premium features of the top trim to justify the status of a flagship sedan? The answer depends on whether the manual adjustment of the base model is a minor quirk or a decisive flaw in daily use.