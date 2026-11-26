The end of electric boredom: how a virtual gearbox transformed the future Porsche 718

The prototype of the electric Porsche 718 Boxster, scheduled for market arrival in the first quarter of 2027, presents a driving character that is nearly indistinguishable from its internal combustion counterpart. This equivalence is not the result of marketing rhetoric but of specific engineering solutions, primarily the E-Shift virtual transmission system and chassis components borrowed directly from the current 911. These elements force the driver's neurological response to treat the electric vehicle as a classic rear-drive sports car rather than a technological novelty.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Matti Blume, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Porsche Cayenne Electric

Exterior design remains an evolution of the outgoing gasoline model. Headlights integrate elements from the Taycan and Cayenne Electric, including lower air intakes that open and close as required. The absence of exhaust pipes is offset by a full-width horizontal LED rear light signature. Prototypes featured both blue and red lighting elements, though the reason for this variance remains unclarified. The soft top retracts via a button press, with the operation limited to speeds of 41 mph (approximately 66 km/h), while door handles retain conventional mechanical operation.

Architecture and Balance

The powertrain consists of a single motor located at the rear, driving only the rear wheels. Four-wheel drive is not offered. "It is a sports car, and we do not need it,” explained Marcel Hoemann, head of testing at Porsche. The 800-volt battery is positioned where the engine sat in the gasoline version, slightly behind the cabin, ensuring a central mass distribution with a 40:60 weight split favoring the rear axle. According to Hoemann, the vehicle's mass is comparable to a 911-neither the base model nor the GT3 RS-placing the curb weight in the range of 3,300 to 3,500 pounds (1,500 to 1,590 kg).

Suspension and steering systems are taken directly from the 911 Carrera GTS. Brakes are also sourced from the 911 lineup; carbon-ceramic discs are available as an option, though they were not fitted to the prototypes. Rear-wheel steering is also listed as an optional feature. Wheel bolt patterns match those of the 911, allowing compatibility with nearly any wheel assembly from that family. A sport suspension setup lowers the car by 0.78 inches (approximately 2 cm), and adaptive dampers are standard on all variants.

Virtual Transmission and Sound

The defining element of the car's temperament is the E-Shift system. Activated by a button on the steering wheel, it emulates the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch robotized transmission. In manual mode, the system holds revs at the limit until the driver actuates the paddle, while in automatic mode, it shifts virtual gears smoothly. The power curve is reconfigured to replicate the characteristics of the flat-six engine found in the 981-generation Boxster GTS.

Sound is generated both inside the cabin and externally via rear-mounted speakers, mirroring the layout of the centrally mounted engine in the gasoline Boxster. In Normal mode, the car is silent. Sport mode introduces a quiet, artificial hum, while Sport Plus produces a sound described by testers as resembling the "Starship Enterprise.” Testers reported that this auditory experience did not cause fatigue, even after aggressive driving through Los Angeles canyons and laps at the Porsche Experience Center. This stands in contrast to the sharper synthetic sounds of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N.

Shifts within the E-Shift system feel smooth, almost "telekinetic.” The car consistently finds the optimal gear ratio during corner entry or sharp deceleration. This behavior does not impede track performance, although power delivery feels natural, akin to a gasoline sports car. In comparison to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N at Laguna Seca, where the virtual transmission created a sensation of braking, the Porsche produced the opposite effect. Whether this was due to a hypnotic quality of the sound or the system's lack of latency is difficult to isolate. No official lap times for the Porsche were provided, leaving this as a subjective impression.

Road Behavior

The steering, derived from the Carrera GTS, is precise and responsive to corner entry. The rear axle breaks loose easily, and the resulting slide is controlled with confidence. In conditions where Porsche instructors are not present to dictate technique, the car demonstrates clear potential for drifting. The 911-derived braking system operates progressively. Regenerative braking is available in three levels, but a "one-pedal” driving mode is absent, reflecting Porsche's consistent position on this matter.

Acceleration from a standstill is not as aggressive as the Lucid Air Sapphire, which is one second quicker to 60 mph. However, repeated launches place a noticeable physical load on the neck and head due to the sharpness of the delivery. For a single-motor, rear-drive electric vehicle, this remains an impressive result. The top speed is stated at 155 mph (approximately 250 km/h), while the top variant accelerates to 60 mph (0-97 km/h) in under 3.0 seconds.

Hoemann described the ownership experience as effectively purchasing two cars in one: the ability to drive with a roaring "engine” or to silence the car and enjoy the quiet of a forest. Over short distances and on the track, the electric Boxster feels like a familiar gasoline sports car. If the price aligns closely with that of the outgoing gasoline model, it represents a compelling proposition, despite Porsche not yet disclosing full details on power output, range, and cost.