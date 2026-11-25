Second-Generation BMW X7 Unifies Electric and Gasoline Models on Identical Body Structure

BMW is preparing the second generation of its flagship X7, a move that signals a strategic shift in how the brand approaches its largest SUV. By introducing a fully electric iX7 and a high-performance Alpina variant alongside combustion models, BMW aims to reposition the X7 not merely as a large utility vehicle, but as a direct competitor to the Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz GLS, emphasizing sedan-like comfort and technological integration.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stefan Oberreuter, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ BMW XM

The core engineering decision defining this generation is the adoption of a revised CLAR platform that allows the electric and petrol variants to share an identical body structure, seating arrangement, and interior space. This approach contrasts with BMW's strategy for smaller models like the 3 Series and X3, where electric versions often diverge technically from their combustion counterparts. By making the iX7 and the gasoline X7 visually and dimensionally indistinguishable, the manufacturer prioritizes consistency in design and usability, aligning the X7 with the philosophy seen in the X5/iX5 pairing.

Design and Structural Changes

Physical updates to the chassis and bodywork focus on scale and accessibility. Prototypes indicate the vehicle's length will exceed 5,200 mm, placing it in the upper echelon of premium SUVs. The front fascia features a taller kidney grille and split headlight units, retaining elements from recent restyling efforts while adopting a new light signature derived from the updated 7 Series sedan. Side profiles will utilize door handles in a "wing" style, reminiscent of the current X5, along with more pronounced wheel arches and a substantial sill.

A significant mechanical simplification occurs at the rear, where the traditional two-door tailgate is replaced by a single lift-up mechanism. This change improves access to the cabin and simplifies assembly processes. With these dimensions, the new X7 remains one of the few premium SUVs offering three rows of seating, positioning it against the upcoming Audi Q9.

Interior Architecture and Digital Interface

The cabin is engineered to mirror the technological density of the 7 Series sedan. Standard equipment includes a Panoramic Vision head-up display, projected onto the windshield, and a new iDrive X system that eliminates the traditional rotary controller. The driver faces a trapezoidal display measuring 17.9 inches, angled for optimal visibility, supplemented by a 3D head-up display.

Rear passenger comfort is enhanced through dedicated touch panels in the door cards for climate control and a 31.3-inch "theater" screen for entertainment. An additional display is available for the front passenger. Optional packages include ventilated and massaging seats, as well as automatic doors, reinforcing the vehicle's role as a luxury transport solution.

Powertrains and Performance Metrics

The combustion lineup is anchored by a 3.0-liter inline-six mild-hybrid engine in the xDrive40i, producing 394 hp and 540 Nm of torque. In European markets, a six-cylinder diesel with mild hybrid assistance is expected to match the specifications of the X5, delivering 313 hp and 670 Nm. The top-tier M60 xDrive retains the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 architecture. Given the absence of a plug-in hybrid option for the X7 in this segment, the V8's output is projected to match or exceed the 603 hp benchmark set by the hybrid M60e X5 to maintain parity.

The electric iX7 targets the upper end of the luxury EV market, with a battery capacity potentially reaching 150 kWh and a WLTP range exceeding 800 km (500 miles). This compares favorably with the iX5 60 xDrive, which offers 645-845 km of range on a 144 kWh pack and supports DC charging up to 460 kW. These figures position the iX7 as a direct rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and the Range Rover Electric.

Alpina Variant and Future Prospects

In 2028, the lineup is set to include an Alpina variant (index G69) based on the M60 xDrive V8, featuring unique calibration for the engine management, transmission, and suspension. This model follows the first Alpina sedan produced under BMW ownership, which recently exceeded 300 km/h (186 mph) during testing at the Nardò track in Italy, illustrating a philosophy focused on high-speed cruising rather than aggressive sportiness. While a fully electric Alpina is under consideration, no final decision has been made regarding its development.