Geely EX5's Success in Russia Highlights Preference for Plug-in Hybrid Compromise Over Pure EVs

The Geely EX5 hybrid has emerged as the top-selling crossover in its segment in Russia, capturing a market that is increasingly skeptical of both the range anxiety of pure electric vehicles and the running costs of traditional internal combustion engines. According to data from the analytics agency AVTOSTAT, 1,948 units were delivered in October 2026, pushing the cumulative total for the year past 12,000 sales. This surge indicates a structural shift in buyer preference: the vehicle appeals not to early adopters chasing novelty, but to drivers seeking a functional compromise that preserves the freedom of a gasoline car while capturing the efficiency of an electric one.

Photo: Own work by JustAnotherCarDesigner, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Geely Galaxy E5

For the buyer evaluating this model against their daily routine, the core value proposition lies in the NordThor EM-i plug-in hybrid system. Unlike conventional hybrids where the engine does much of the heavy lifting, the EX5 uses a 218-horsepower electric motor as the primary drive unit for urban travel. This provides the instant torque and silence of an EV for stop-start city traffic, which is the most common driving scenario in Russian metropolitan areas. The 1.5-liter gasoline engine operates primarily as a generator to replenish the battery, only directly driving the wheels at high cruising speeds to maintain efficiency. This architecture eliminates the mechanical stress of constant engine braking and acceleration cycles, theoretically extending the life of the powertrain components.

Long-term reliability and battery chemistry

When assessing ownership over a three-year horizon, the choice of battery chemistry is the decisive technical factor. The EX5 utilizes a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) pack rather than the more volatile Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) type often found in cheaper EVs. LFP batteries are significantly more tolerant of temperature extremes and frequent charge cycles, making them particularly suited to the harsh winters and varying infrastructure quality of the Russian market. Industry estimates suggest a capacity loss of only 3-5% after 60,000 to 70,000 kilometers, a degradation rate that is practically imperceptible in daily range. The electric-only range of up to 105 kilometers is sufficient for most daily commutes, allowing the average owner to run on electricity alone for weeks at a time before needing to refuel.

The economics of ownership and financial conditions

The financial attractiveness of the EX5 is currently amplified by aggressive dealer subsidies, but these figures require careful interpretation. Dealers such as Business Car are offering packages that can reduce the effective cost of the top-tier MAX trim by more than one million rubles when combining trade-in discounts with specialized credit schemes. However, these headline savings are often conditional on large down payments and specific bank partnerships. The nominal interest rates, advertised from as low as 0.01%, are tied to these specific credit products rather than general market rates. Prospective buyers must scrutinize the fine print, as the "low rate" may be subsidized only for a portion of the loan or for a limited period, after which standard commercial rates apply.

Despite the complexity of the financial instruments, the 5-year manufacturer warranty provides a critical safety net for owners who may be unfamiliar with hybrid maintenance. The simplified transmission, which lacks the complex torque converters or dual-clutch mechanisms found in traditional automatics, has fewer moving parts to fail. This design simplicity, combined with the protected operating conditions of the engine, suggests that the EX5 may offer a lower total cost of ownership than comparable gasoline crossovers, provided the owner can fully utilize the electric range for daily travel.

For the discerning buyer, the Geely EX5 represents a pragmatic step away from the ideological purity of full electrification. It offers the status and comfort of a modern electric car without the dependency on charging infrastructure for long-distance travel. The shift in sales data confirms that Russian drivers are no longer deterred by the complexity of hybrid technology, provided the vehicle delivers tangible daily benefits and long-term reliability.