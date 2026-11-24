Porsche Taycan Adds E-Shift to Mimic Manual Gearing After Reversing Policy

Porsche has formally abandoned its previous stance on electric driving dynamics, introducing a system that artificially mimics the feel of a manual transmission. Two years ago, test driver Lars Kern and other brand representatives described the simulation of internal combustion engine behavior as pointless. That position has reversed with the upcoming 2027 model-year Taycan, which will feature the E-Shift system. The change in corporate philosophy reportedly occurred after senior management tested the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, a vehicle that has offered similar transmission-simulation capabilities since 2023.

Photo: Wikipedia by Vauxford, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Porshe Taycan

Software Simulation vs. Physical Transmision

The E-Shift mechanism operates by synchronizing the electronic torque control of the electric motor with specific acoustic and haptic feedback. When the driver operates the paddle shifters, the vehicle's electronics do not engage physical gears. Instead, they manipulate the power delivery curve to replicate the sensation of shifting. In the new Taycan, this function is activated by a dedicated button on the steering wheel. The system generates the behavior of an eight-speed robotic gearbox, allowing the driver to switch between "gears" manually or letting the vehicle manage the progression automatically.

This approach represents a deliberate engineering compromise: prioritizing tactile engagement through software rather than adding the weight and mechanical complexity of a physical transmission. Porsche is not acting alone in this shift; Lexus has already implemented similar functionality in the RZ 550e F Sport, while Mercedes-AMG and BMW M are reportedly evaluating comparable algorithms for their own electric models. The development marks a broader industry pivot from rejecting artificial gear simulation to recognizing its value in enhancing driver immersion without altering the fundamental efficiency of the electric powertrain.