Tank 300 Long-Term Test: External Spare Tire Forces Rear Hatch Swing Space Compromise

The updated Tank 300 reveals a distinct contradiction in a long-term test across Moscow traffic and rural highways. It functions as a competent, comfortable frame-based off-roader that glides over rough surfaces, yet it demands significant lifestyle compromises from its owner due to its structural quirks. The vehicle's character is defined not by a single strength, but by the friction between its rugged utility and its daily urban practicality.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Retired electrician, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Tank 300

The primary evidence of its road character lies in its suspension dynamics. Despite the stiff laddered chassis and solid rear axle, the Tank 300 isolates passengers from road imperfections with surprising efficacy. The system absorbs the "waves" of broken asphalt and city defects without inducing the violent body roll typical of vehicles in this class. This mechanical stability extends to the cabin environment, where noise insulation allows for normal conversational volumes even at high speeds. The combination of a 220-horsepower turbocharged engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission is tuned for this calm, confident pace. While overtaking power is sufficient, the vehicle's mass dictates a different braking rhythm; drivers must anticipate stops earlier and apply pressure more firmly than they would in a lighter crossover.

Urban Constraints and Ergonomics

In the dense environment of a metropolis, the Tank 300 presents specific spatial challenges that require adaptation. The most significant is the rear hatch design. With the spare tire mounted externally, the vehicle's length extends to 4.76 meters, but the swinging rear door requires clear space behind the car to open. On tight parking lots, this necessitates precise spatial calculation, as the inability to open the trunk can strand a driver with loaded goods.

Interior space is another area of compromise. Despite its substantial external dimensions, the cabin can feel tight for larger occupants. The lateral distance between the door jamb and the center tunnel at seat level measures only 55 cm, limiting ingress and egress comfort. Cargo capacity is similarly nuanced. The stated 400-liter boot volume is reduced by a high floor, yet folding the rear seats creates a flat, 1.5-meter platform that excels at transporting large, bulky items.

Interface and Technical Configuration

The interior design prioritizes tactile feedback over digital abstraction. Unlike many modern vehicles that migrate all controls to a central screen, the Tank 300 retains physical buttons for climate control and a rotary dial for driving modes. This configuration reduces driver distraction and simplifies operation. The cabin materials convey a sense of premium quality, with top-tier versions featuring Nappa leather, traditional analog clocks, and high-resolution 12.3-inch displays compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The test unit, equipped with the "City" trim, utilizes a multi-plate clutch for its four-wheel-drive system. This allows for the 4A automatic mode on paved surfaces, enhancing winter stability and reducing the complexity of engagement compared to hard-shaft systems. The vehicle retains off-road credentials, including a 224 mm ground clearance, a low-range transfer case, and differential locks.

However, the efficiency costs are tangible. In real-world urban conditions, fuel consumption reached 14 liters per 100 km, significantly exceeding the manufacturer's claimed 10.7 liters. While the engine accepts 92-octane gasoline, using 95-octane fuel is recommended to ensure the longevity of the turbocharged unit.

Pricing and Market Position

Models for the 2025 and 2026 model years are available in the market, with prices ranging from 4,499,000 to 5,249,000 rubles. The lineup is stratified by drivetrain and comfort features. The "Drive" base trim offers a manually engaged 4WD system. The "City" trim, tested here, adds the intelligent clutch-based 4WD suitable for urban use. The "Premium" top tier includes seat ventilation, a premium audio system, a 220V power outlet, and a full suite of electronic driver assistance systems.

The Tank 300 is a vehicle that requires adaptation. It appeals through its brutal exterior styling, cabin silence, and its ability to dismiss poor road conditions. Yet, potential owners must accept the higher fuel consumption and the specific logistical demands of its rear access. It is a machine that rewards those willing to accommodate its idiosyncrasies, offering a driving experience from which returning to a standard sedan feels like a step backward.