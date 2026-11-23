Li Auto L6 Replaces L7 in CIS Launch, Betting on Rear Luxury and REEV Range Over Size

Li Auto has initiated its official expansion into the CIS markets, choosing Belarus as the launchpad for the updated Li L6. In a strategic move that signals a shift in product positioning, the L6 hasn't merely joined the local lineup-it has completely replaced the larger L7. This transition suggests that the L6's dimensions and luxury specifications are now considered sufficient to meet the demands of the region's premium segment, starting at a price point of 257,200 Belarusian rubles (approximately 7.1 million Russian rubles).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by JustAnotherCarDesigner, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Li Auto L6

The Trade-off: Size vs. Executive Comfort

While designated as the "junior" model in the lineup, the L6 is engineered to mimic the experience of a business jet, specifically targeting families and those who prioritize the rear-seat experience over the driving position. The core value proposition lies in the second row, where seatbacks now recline up to 140 degrees, transforming the cabin into a semi-recumbent lounge. Extended seat cushions are designed to reduce leg fatigue during long-haul journeys, effectively bridging the gap between a standard SUV and a dedicated chauffeur-driven limousine.

The interior experience is defined by high-touch luxury: Zero Gravity seats equipped with ventilation, heating, and multi-point massage, complemented by a five-zone climate control system. Practicality for long trips is bolstered by an 8.8-liter onboard refrigerator capable of cooling beverages to -6 degrees Celsius and integrated window blinds for privacy. For the driver, the cabin is finished in Nappa leather, while digital engagement is handled by a 29-inch panoramic front screen and a dedicated 21-inch display for rear passengers.

The Range-Extended Solution

To address the primary anxiety of electric vehicle ownership-range and charging infrastructure-the L6 utilizes a Range Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) architecture. In this setup, a 1.5-liter gasoline engine serves exclusively as a generator to charge the battery, while electric motors provide 100% of the propulsion. This removes the binary choice between a traditional combustion engine and a pure EV.

The updated L6 sees a significant jump in battery capacity, rising from 36.8 kWh to 51 kWh. This allows for a pure electric range of up to 300 km, with a combined total range of 1,250 km when utilizing the gasoline generator. Charging efficiency has also been upgraded; the adoption of the 5C standard enables a charge from 20% to 80% in just 12 minutes. Performance remains potent, with dual motors producing 408 hp, propelling the heavy chassis to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds, while second-generation CDC adaptive dampers manage the ride quality in real-time.

Intelligence and Utility

Underpinning the vehicle's autonomy is the new Mach M100 chip, which increases the responsiveness of the autopilot-most notably in reaction times at traffic signals. The parking assistant has also been refined, capable of identifying available spaces up to 10 meters away. For those requiring more than just a passenger hauler, Li Auto has added a factory-installed electric tow hitch, a utilitarian feature previously absent from this model.

Safety is grounded in a 5-star C-NCAP rating, supported by nine standard airbags. For the prospective buyer, the L6 represents a calculated compromise: it offers the perceived status and luxury of the L7 in a slightly more compact footprint, backed by a powertrain that mitigates the risks of transitioning to electric mobility in regions where charging networks are still maturing.