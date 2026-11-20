Vintage Modern Fastback Pairs 1967 Mustang Style With 840-Horsepower Option

Vintage Modern has unveiled the Vintage Fastback, a modern reinterpretation of the 1967 Ford Mustang fastback that bridges the gap between classic muscle car aesthetics and contemporary high-performance engineering. The studio, previously recognized for its work on retro-styled Ford Bronco adaptations, has applied its design philosophy to the muscle car segment, resulting in a vehicle that captures the silhouette of the iconic GT500 while introducing distinct proprietary styling cues that differentiate it from direct replicas.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ermell, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Ford Mustang

The visual design prioritizes the characteristic proportions and roofline of the 1967 model, a form that gained renewed cultural prominence through the television series Are You There, Vodka?. However, the execution is not a one-to-one copy; the body features modified external elements that maintain a recognizable classic profile without being an exact double, offering a specific identity within the niche of restored and retrofitted American muscle cars.

Under the hood, the Vintage Fastback addresses a common trade-off in retro-performance builds: the choice between historical authenticity and modern power output. Buyers can select from two powertrain configurations. The first option is a standard V-8 engine tuned for street usability, focusing on a balanced driving experience that retains the characteristic sound and operation associated with vintage muscle cars. The second option is a high-performance modified engine capable of producing up to 840 horsepower. This tiered approach allows drivers to retain the visual integrity of the 1967 design while accessing significant modern performance capabilities, effectively decoupling the car's nostalgic exterior from its mechanical potential.