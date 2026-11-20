EV Tire Wear Linked to Instant Torque and Weight

Electric vehicle (EV) owners face a recurring maintenance challenge that offsets some of the financial gains of skipping the fuel pump: tires wear out significantly faster than those on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. According to automotive expert Evgeny Ladushkin, aggressive driving patterns in EVs can accelerate tire degradation by 10% to 20%.

Photo: Пресс-служба холдинга "Кордиант" is licensed under public domain Gislaved One W

The Mechanics of Accelerated Wear

The accelerated attrition of the tread is not a failure of tire quality, but a direct result of two physical realities inherent to EV engineering: mass and torque delivery.

First, the integration of high-capacity traction batteries adds substantial curb weight. This increased mass puts constant downward pressure on the contact patch, intensifying the friction and heat generated during cornering and braking. Second, the nature of electric propulsion creates a different relationship between the motor and the road. While a gasoline engine requires a ramp-up in RPM to reach peak power, an electric motor delivers maximum torque instantaneously. This immediate surge of energy often leads to micro-slips-small, frequent losses of traction that effectively sand down the rubber surface against the asphalt.

The Trade-off Between Performance and Longevity

The degree of wear is primarily dictated by the driver's interaction with this instant power. For those who maintain a steady, conservative pace, the difference in tire longevity between an EV and an ICE vehicle becomes negligible. However, for those leveraging the rapid acceleration characteristic of electric motors, the cost of performance is measured in millimeters of tread.

To mitigate these effects, the industry has introduced specialized "EV" tires. These are not merely branded alternatives but are engineered with reinforced carcasses to support higher vehicle weights and modified rubber compounds designed to withstand higher torque loads without shredding.

Ultimately, the transition to electric mobility shifts some operating costs from fuel to consumables. Avoiding abrupt starts from a standstill remains the most effective way to preserve the tire's lifespan and reduce the frequency of replacements.