Denza BAO 5 Tows 180-Tonne Boeing 747 on Two Wheels Using Electric Torque

At the Duxford airfield in the United Kingdom, a production Denza BAO 5 performed a towing operation that tests the limits of electric torque delivery: moving an 180-tonne Boeing 747-400 while operating on only two wheels. The vehicle, manufactured by BYD's Denza brand, completed the final stage of the maneuver exclusively using its electric drivetrain, bypassing the internal combustion engine entirely. This demonstration highlights a specific physical advantage of hybrid systems: the ability to generate maximum torque instantly at low speeds, a critical factor for heavy-load traction where conventional engine spool-up times would be a disadvantage.

Photo: BYD’s Fang Cheng Bao Bao 5 is licensed under public domain Denza B5

The test was structured in three escalating phases to isolate the mechanical variables. Initially, the BAO 5 towed the aircraft on all four wheels. In the second stage, one wheel was removed, reducing the contact patch and altering the weight distribution. For the final segment, both wheels on the right side of the vehicle were removed. To prevent the car from tipping over and to maintain adequate grip on the remaining left-side tires, 4.5 tonnes of ballast were loaded into the passenger cabin. Under these conditions, the vehicle pulled the 747 across a distance of 1,600 meters. Mark Gallifant, a technical specialist at BYD's UK division, drove the vehicle throughout the sequence. Notably, the Boeing 747-400 was not stripped of components for the record attempt; it retained its standard engines and interior, ensuring the mass being moved reflected the aircraft's operational weight.

The Engineering Constraint

The Denza BAO 5 is a series-production hybrid SUV that underwent no special modifications for this specific test. Its DMO (Dual Mode Off-road) powertrain integrates three electric motors with a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine, producing a combined 544 horsepower and 760 Nm of torque. The significance of the feat lies not in the peak power figures, but in the drivetrain's ability to manage extreme load transfer without mechanical failure. After completing the towing run on two wheels, inspection revealed no damage to the chassis, motors, or transmission. This integrity under such extreme shear forces suggests a high safety margin in the platform's structural components, indicating that the system can handle significant stress without compromising the longevity of critical hardware.

While brands such as Volkswagen, Porsche, and Land Rover have previously conducted towing demonstrations with aircraft, they have typically done so using all four wheels and standard traction conditions. By stripping the BAO 5 down to a two-wheel configuration, the test shifts the focus from brute force to the mechanical capability of the remaining axle to transfer torque through a reduced contact area. This differentiates the achievement from standard heavy-towing tests, offering a clearer picture of the individual wheel's load-bearing capacity and the drivetrain's resilience against asymmetric stress loads.