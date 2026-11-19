Russia's vehicle certification reform mandates indoor speedometer tests, raising costs for imports

Russia is poised to implement a significant overhaul of its vehicle certification and import regulations, aiming to eliminate widespread fraud in the issuance of vehicle safety certificates. Draft amendments to the national standard GOST 33670-2015, currently undergoing interdepartmental review, seek to tighten scrutiny of foreign-made vehicles entering the market through parallel import or private channels. The core of the reform targets a persistent loophole: the 'paper' certification of cars that have never physically entered the laboratory. If adopted, these changes will raise compliance costs for testing labs and, consequently, for the end-consumers relying on them to legalize their vehicles.

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Ending the Practice of Remote Certification

According to reports from Izvestia, the primary objective of the new rules is to eradicate the practice of issuing certificates for vehicles located in another region or even abroad. Currently, there are documented instances of documents being generated for cars that never actually underwent physical testing. To close this gap, the proposed amendments mandate that testing centers install two video cameras at their entrances. These cameras must stream live footage to the laboratory's public website, with all recordings retained for a minimum of two years. Additionally, every stage of the inspection process, from braking distance measurements to exhaust gas analysis, will require photographic evidence, ensuring that the specific vehicle under test is verifiably present on the testing stand.

The Controversy Over Indoor Speedometer Testing

The most debated aspect of the draft involves new requirements for verifying speedometer accuracy. Under United Nations regulations, such tests must be conducted at a controlled temperature of 23°C ± 5°C. To meet this standard, laboratories will be prohibited from conducting tests outdoors. This necessitates a significant infrastructure shift, requiring labs to build or lease specialized enclosed facilities that meet strict specifications:

A run-up track length of at least 30 meters;

A width of at least 3 meters;

Distinct zones for acceleration, stabilization, and braking;

A smooth, solid surface covering.

During the test, the driver must accelerate the vehicle to at least 25 km/h indoors, record the readings, and safely bring the car to a stop. Representatives of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise 'NAMI' argue that this is the only method to guarantee measurement reliability and compliance with international norms. However, critics view this as a disproportionate barrier. Anton Shaparin, Vice President of the National Automotive Union, argues that requiring massive covered tracks for what he considers a routine electronic diagnostic task is excessive. He estimates that the cost of documentation could rise by approximately 100,000 rubles due to the high cost of maintaining such infrastructure.

"The requirement to test speedometers indoors seems excessive, as modern electronic instruments can be diagnosed by other means. This could become a critical factor for car imports, particularly in the Russian Far East," Shaparin noted.

Market Impact: Transparency vs. Cost

The automotive community's response to the initiative is divided. On one hand, stricter entry controls are seen as a necessary measure to clean the market of fraudsters. Industry experts have cited cases where certificates were issued for Tesla electric vehicles that were physically located in the United States at the time. Video verification would make such schemes practically impossible to execute.

On the other hand, the financial burden is a major concern. While the measures are designed to increase transparency and reduce the risk of purchasing vehicles with fraudulent certificates, the additional infrastructure and video monitoring costs for laboratories will inevitably be passed on to buyers. Industry voices, including Maxim Kadakov, Editor-in-Chief of Za Rulyom magazine, and expert Igor Morzharetto, agree that combating fake certification is essential. However, they caution that creating artificial bureaucratic barriers, such as mandatory 30-meter indoor tracks, may unnecessarily complicate life for legitimate businesses and ordinary car owners, potentially outweighing the benefits of improved regulatory integrity.